IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 65 - MI vs SRH | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Mumbai Indians square off against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 65th match of Tata IPL 2022 on Tuesday, May 17, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Players playing in Match 64: Liam Livingstone (ALL) (PBKS) (9 Credits), Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (PBKS) (10 Credits), Mitchell Marsh (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits), and Kagiso Rabada (BOWL) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits)

Captain: Mitchell Marsh | Vice-captain: Liam Livingstone

Credits Remaining: 0.5

IPL Fantasy team suggested for Match 64 - PBKS vs DC

I have three players from this match and plan to make one regular and one transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 PM IST on Tuesday, May 17

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 1 Transfers remaining: 12

1) Kagiso Rabada (BOWL) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Daniel Sams (ALL) (MI) (7.5 Credits) - IN

2) Liam Livingstone (ALL) (PBKS) (9 Credits) - OUT | Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (6 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer)

I hadn't given this match much thought and assumed I'd make two transfers but right now, I feel even one could suffice. With PBKS' next game the last of the group stage, I'm taking Rabada and Liam Livingstone out. If I make another transfer at the last minute, then Shikhar Dhawan would make way.

Daniel Sams is my regular transfer from this match. This is not a reaction to his POM-winning bowling spell against CSK, but rather towards his batting position. Whether it was to lengthen their batting order or for him to bat as a pinch-hitter, Sams batting at No. 3 makes him a very attractive option.

While it's unclear whether it was only a one-off, I feel the lack of other clear-cut options means it's worth a punt.

The ever-reliable Tilak Varma is my uncapped transfer from this match.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 65 - MI vs SRH

Best IPL Fantasy team for Match 65 - MI vs SRH

Considering the two sides' position in the points table, I'm not expecting that many points from this fixture. If anything, it's the Mumbai Indians who have an advantage over Kane Williamson's side, playing on home turf. While I'm hoping the Daniel Sams punt works out, I'll accept if it doesn't.

Umran Malik could rattle a brittle MI middle-order, with Natarajan another quality wicket-taking option. This match will be hard to predict, and I can only hope I have the eventual POM winner on my team.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 65 - Summary

Players playing in Match 65: Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits), Umran Malik (BOWL) (SRH) (7.5 Credits), T Natarajan (BOWL) (SRH) (8 Credits), Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (6 Credits)

Captaincy: Considering I have only two capped players, I could give the captaincy to one of the uncapped players. However, Daniel Sams and Natarajan remain favorites for now.

Other Players

Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 67

Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 68

KL Rahul (WK) (LSG) (12 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 66

Deepak Hooda (ALL) (LSG) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 66

Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (PBKS) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 70

Mitchell Marsh (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 69

