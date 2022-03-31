IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 7 - LSG vs CSK | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Lucknow Supergiants will lock horns with the Chennai Super Kings in the 7th match of Tata IPL 2022 on Thursday, 31st October, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

To make the most of the Power Bowler booster, I used an additional transfer to bring in Umesh Yadav (BOWL) (KKR) (8 Credits) for Yashasvi Jaiswal (BAT) (RR) (8 Credits) in addition to other changes.

Players playing in Match 6: Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits), David Willey (BOWL) (RCB) (7 Credits), Varun Chakravarthy (BOWL) (KKR) (8.5 Credits), Akash Deep (BOWL) (RCB) (5.5 Credits), Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB) (12 Credits), Venkatesh Iyer (ALL) (KKR) (9 Credits), Umesh Yadav (BOWL) (KKR) (8 Credits), and Ajinkya Rahane (BAT) (KKR) (8.5 Credits).

Captain: Harshal Patel | Vice-Captain: David Willey. (Power Bowler used).

Credits Remaining: 4.5.

IPL Fantasy team suggested for Match 6- RCB vs KKR.

With two players already on my team from this match, I'll use two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 PM IST on Thursday, March 31.

Note: The team suggested is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 2. Transfers remaining: 118.

1) Akash Deep (BOWL) (RCB) (5.5 Credits)- OUT| Moeen Ali (ALL) (CSK) (9.5 Credits)- IN.

2) Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits) - OUT| Krunal Pandya (ALL) (LSG) (8 Credits) - IN.

3) David Willey (BOWL) (RCB) (7 Credits) - OUT| Arsdheep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (8 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer).

With RCB playing only seven games later, my priority is to transfer their players out. While the punt on Willey didn't quite work, I was pretty happy with the move and the rationale behind it. Similarly, both Harshal Patel and Akash Deep bowled well, and I don't have much reason to remove them except for the fixtures.

Moeen Ali is the first player I'm transferring into my team. An all-rounder who bats at No. 3 and could potentially bowl some overs is IPL Fantasy gold. I expect him to carry on from where he left off last season. Another all-rounder who could thrive on the tacky Brabourne surface is Krunal Pandya. He left a good impact in his side's opener against Gujarat and will aim to be on the winning side this time around.

Despite young Ayush Badoni's performance against Gujarat, I don't think there is any quality uncapped option from this match. Hence, I've opted to bring in Arshdeep Singh from the PBKS-KKR game to minimize the transfers I make in that game.

I'll have 0.5 credits in the bank after making these changes.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 7 - LSG vs CSK

Best IPL Fantasy team for Match 7- LSG vs CSK

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock (WK) (LSG) (10 Credits) and Sanju Samson (WK) (RR) (10 Credits).

Batters: Devon Conway (BAT) (CSK) (8 Credits), Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB) (12 Credits), Yashasvi Jaiswal (BAT) (RR) (8 Credits), and Ajinkya Rahane (BAT) (KKR) (8.5 Credits).

All-Rounders: Venkatesh Iyer (ALL) (KKR) (9 Credits), Moeen Ali (ALL) (CSK) (9.5 Credits), and Krunal Pandya (ALL) (LSG) (8 Credits).

Bowlers: Arsdheep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (8 Credits), Varun Chakravarthy (BOWL) (KKR) (8.5 Credits), and Umesh Yadav (BOWL) (KKR) (8 Credits).

After an excellent outing using the Power Bowler booster, it's back to the old grind when LSG takes on CSK. Despite using my uncapped transfer for the next match, I'm satisfied with the team I'll have for this game.

Krunal Pandya and Moeen Ali should be a reliable source of points on this sluggish wicket with bat and ball. In addition to them, Quinton De Kock and Devon Conway will both look to shake off early dismissals in their respective season openers and rack up the runs.

I feel confident and clear about my plans for the upcoming matches and look forward to another successful outing.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 7 - Summary

Players playing in Match 7: Devon Conway (BAT) (CSK) (8 Credits), Quinton de Kock (WK) (LSG) (10 Credits), Moeen Ali (ALL) (CSK) (9.5 Credits), and Krunal Pandya (ALL) (LSG) (8 Credits).

Captaincy: All four players seem like good captaincy options in their own right. However, we could eliminate Devon Conway from the list due to the risk involved in captaining him and his relative inexperience playing in India. I'll take a call after the pitch report and toss.

Other Players

Sanju Samson (WK) (RR) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 9.

Ajinkya Rahane (BAT) (KKR) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 8.

Venkatesh Iyer (ALL) (KKR) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 8.

Arsdheep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 8.

Varun Chakravarthy (BOWL) (KKR) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 8.

Umesh Yadav (BOWL) (KKR) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 8.

Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB) (12 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 13.

