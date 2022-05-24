IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 71 - Qualifier 1- GT vs RR | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals lock horns in the first match of the playoffs of Tata IPL 2022 on Tuesday, 24th May, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Total Points: 23,701.5.

With four matches remaining and unlimited transfers ahead of Qualifier 1, it's pretty much like setting up a completely new team for the playoffs. I plan to use the Double Up and Super Transfers boosters in successive games to maximize the points return from them.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 PM IST on Tuesday, May 24.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 71 - GT vs RR

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (10.5 Credits), Wriddhiman Saha (WK) (GT) (8 Credits), and Sanju Samson (WK) (RR) (10 Credits).

Batters: Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9 Credits), David Miller (BAT) (GT) (7.5 Credits), and Devdutt Padikkal (BAT) (RR) (9 Credits)

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (10 Credits).

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits), Prasidh Krishna (BOWL) (RR) (8.5 Credits), Lockie Ferguson (BOWL) (GT) (8.5 Credits), and Mohammed Shami (BOWL) (GT) (9 Credits).

Since I'll be selecting all eleven players from this one match with unlimited transfers in my hand, this almost feels like setting a team for a Dream11 daily challenge. There isn't much planning to do since I'll be selecting an entirely new team for the Eliminator next using my Super Transfers booster.

Therefore, I'll make most of my important decisions and set my final team for tomorrow's match only after the toss. However, under the assumption that the surface at Eden Gardens will be batter-friendly, I'm tentatively settling on the above team.

The GT openers have stitched some handy opening partnerships so far, and if Trent Boult can't find some early movement to get the dangerous Saha out, GT could get off to a flier. There isn't much to separate between the two, and on a good batting track, I wouldn't want to be without either of them.

While I don't have Yashasvi Jaiswal in right now, he is a pretty viable pick, especially for those who need a budget option. His opening partner Jos Buttler is a must-have, despite his recent slump in form.

RR's next two batters, Sanju Samson and Devdutt Padikkal have played some exciting cameos at No.3 and No.4, but haven't played too many game-defining knocks. They'll look to do so in a crucial fixture for their side.

David Miller and Hardik Pandya have bailed the Titans out on many occasions when the top order hasn't clicked. While I'm going for Miller due to a lack of other options, Hardik is another must-have, especially with him bowling again.

Now, for the bowling options. Chahal is my only spinner, and that could very well change to include Rashid Khan or Ashwin, or both, considering their potential for making all-round contributions. Mohammed Shami has been a consistent wicket-taker this season and should be their strike bowler in this match. Prasidh Krishna has likewise impressed for the Royals.

All in all, this team could see a lot of changes ahead of the deadline on Tuesday. However, with the prospect of having eleven players for all playoff matches, I predict a strong finish to the season for my team. There is some rain forecast on Tuesday, and one can only hope that the weather steers clear of interfering with what promises to be an electric contest.

Edited by Parimal