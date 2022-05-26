IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 73 - Qualifier 2 - RR vs RCB | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore will battle it out for a place in the final of Tata IPL 2022 in Qualifier 2 on Friday, May 27, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

With two matches to go and ten transfers to spend, I'll make five regular and one uncapped transfer in this game.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 PM IST on Friday, May 27

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 5 Transfers remaining: 5

1) KL Rahul (WK) (LSG) (12 Credits) - OUT | Sanju Samson (WK) (RR) (10 Credits) - IN

2) Quinton de Kock (WK) (LSG) (10 Credits) - OUT | Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (10.5 Credits) - IN

3) Deepak Hooda (ALL) (LSG) (8 Credits) - OUT | Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits) - IN

4) Evin Lewis (BAT) (LSG) (8 Credits) - OUT | Shimron Hetmyer (BAT) (RR) (8.5 Credits) - IN

5) Krunal Pandya (ALL) (LSG) (8 Credits) - OUT | Prasidh Krishna (BOWL) (RR) (8.5 Credits) - IN

6) Mohsin Khan (BOWL) (LSG) (6 Credits) - OUT | Shahbaz Ahmed (ALL) (RCB) (6.5 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer)

Since there were six players from LSG on my team for the Eliminator, I'm taking all of them out ahead of Qualifier 2. However, unlike the freedom I had in setting completely new teams in the first two playoff matches, I will have to make my transfers within the limits set by the already existing players (from RCB).

Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson are must-haves in their current form. They should be the backbone of RR's batting and look to deliver in this crunch match. I'm getting Shimron Hetmyer to fill up a batter's slot due to a lack of other suitable options. He hasn't gotten going since his return to RR's playing XI and will look to do that against RCB.

Yuzvendra Chahal is a shoo-in, and for the second bowlers' slot, I've gone for Prasidh Krishna despite his expensive last over against GT. Shahbaz Ahmed is the uncapped player I'm going for since he's bowling regularly at all stages of the match.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 73 - RR vs RCB

Best IPL Fantasy team for Match 73 - RR vs RCB

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (10.5 Credits) and Sanju Samson (WK) (RR) (10 Credits)

Batters: Rajat Patidar (BAT) (RCB) (6.5 Credits), Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB) (12 Credits), and Shimron Hetmyer (BAT) (RR) (8.5 Credits)

All-Rounders: Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits) and Shahbaz Ahmed (ALL) (RCB) (6.5 Credits)

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits), Prasidh Krishna (BOWL) (RR) (8.5 Credits), Josh Hazlewood (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits), and Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits)

I covered my picks from the Rajasthan Royals in the transfer section, and I don't have much to add about the RCB players who're already present on my team. While I regret my inability to fit in Faf Du Plessis and Wanindu Hasaranga on this team, I'm not willing to compromise on my picks from RR to accommodate them.

I'm going with six players from RCB and five from RR so that I can get eleven players in the finals once again, irrespective of the result of this match. However, there is a riskier approach that will give me more flexibility in the choice of transfers.

It involves picking a side and backing them to win the match. With this method, I can make an extra transfer and get seven players from one team and four from another. If everything goes well, the team I backed to win does so, and I still get to select eleven players from the final. While I'm currently not inclined to go down that route, I will consider it after the pitch report and the toss.

