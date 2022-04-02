IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 9 - MI vs RR and Match 10 - GT vs DC | IPL Fantasy Tips

It's double-header time in Tata IPL 2022, with two games taking place on Saturday, April 2. The first game will see Mumbai Indians (MI) going up against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Later in the day, Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

With two players in my team from this game, I'll make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 03:30 PM IST on Saturday, April 2.

Note: The team suggested is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 2. Transfers remaining: 115.

1) Umesh Yadav (BOWL) (KKR) (8 Credits) - OUT| Ishan Kishan (WK) (MI) (9.5 Credits) - IN.

2) Varun Chakravarthy (BOWL) (KKR) (8.5 Credits) - OUT| Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits) - IN.

3) Venkatesh Iyer (ALL) (KKR) (9 Credits) - OUT| Rahul Tewatia (ALL) (GT) (8.5 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer).

With KKR playing only six games later, I've prioritised taking their players out ahead of this game.

All of my transfers are pretty self-explanatory. Ishan Kishan seems to be the standout option from a brittle-looking MI batting lineup and offers excellent IPL Fantasy value. The maturity he showed batting deep even as wickets fell around him bodes well for MI.

Yuzvendra Chahal ripped through the SRH batting lineup in a challenging run chase. Considering the MI batters' weakness against spin, Chahal seems like a shoo-in. However, any of the other bowlers in their star-studded lineup would be a good pick.

The uncapped transfer is Rahul Tewatia from the GT-DC game. As I plan to play the 'Power All-Rounder' booster in that game, getting Tewatia in advance would make things easier.

I'll have 2.5 credits in the bank after making the above transfers.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 9 - MI vs RR

Best IPL Fantasy team for Match 9- MI vs RR

With the team in good shape to use the Power All-rounder booster in the next game, I'm content with having only four players. Leg-spinners have started this tournament very well. Batters from both teams tend to struggle against spin, so Chahal and M Ashwin could both finish with decent point hauls.

Both Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson batted well in their opening fixtures but ended on opposite sides of the finish line. They'll look to build on those knocks and get some consistency in their game.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 9 - Summary

Players playing in Match 9: Sanju Samson (WK) (RR) (10 Credits), Murugan Ashwin (BOWL) (MI) (7 Credits), Ishan Kishan (WK) (MI) (9.5 Credits), and Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits).

Captaincy: All four players are viable captaincy options. However, I'm usually tentative in captaining uncapped players, and that could put M Ashwin out of the reckoning. The other three players stand a good chance of becoming one of my captaincy options. The toss should help me decide better.

Other Players

Rahul Tewatia (ALL) (GT) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 10.

Quinton de Kock (WK) (LSG) (10 Credits)| Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 12.

Ravi Bishnoi (BOWL) (LSG) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 12.

Devon Conway (BAT) (CSK) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 11.

Ajinkya Rahane (BAT) (KKR) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 14.

Arsdheep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 11.

Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (PBKS) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 11.

Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) in the tenth match of Tata IPL 2022 on Saturday, April 2, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Credits Remaining: 2.5.

IPL Fantasy team suggested for Match 9- MI vs RR

Despite only one player in my team from this game, I'll make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 PM IST on Saturday, April 1.

Note: The team suggested is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 2. Transfers remaining: 113.

1) Sanju Samson (WK) (RR) (10 Credits) - OUT| Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (10 Credits) - IN.

2) Ishan Kishan (MI) (WK) (9.5 Credits) - OUT| Vijay Shankar (ALL) (GT) (7.5 Credits) - IN.

3) Ravi Bishnoi (BOWL) (LSG) (8.5 Credits) - OUT| Lalit Yadav (ALL) (DC) (7 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer).

As you can see, all three transfers aim to maximise the Power All-Rounder booster. As soon as I saw Hardik Pandya bowl his full quota of overs and bat at No.4 against LSG, I felt he's one of the best all-rounder options in IPL Fantasy this season. Despite the relative lack of other big-name all-rounders in this game, I'm confident of picking up a good score because of Pandya.

Vijay Shankar disappointed in the Titans' first outing, batting at No. 3. Tamil Nadu's white ball captain will look to score well in this game and cement his place in the team.

As for the uncapped transfer, I've opted to pick Lalit Yadav. In the absence of big-name top-order batters, Lalit Yadav is likely to bat at No.5 or higher for DC. With three left-handers in Gujarat's top 6, his off-spin should also come into play during the game.

The transfers aim to accommodate four all-rounders in the team, which is no easy feat. They'll also help me use my Power wicketkeeper booster that's next, which I'm planning to use in the LSG-SRH match.

I'll have six credits in the bank for future transfers.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 10 - GT vs DC

Best IPL Fantasy team for Match 10 - GT vs DC

I have only four players from this game, and all four are all-rounders. I recognise that, on paper, the CSK-PBKS game is a much better option to use the Power All-rounder booster, and I'd have done so if not for Hardik Pandya. While I should take the safer route and wait for match 11 to use the booster, the appeal of a mammoth haul from these players seems too good to resist.

I have a decent plan to follow this up in the next few games. I've made a good start this season and feel that I'm in the right headspace to push on and move up the rankings.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 10 - Summary

Players playing in Match 10: Rahul Tewatia (ALL) (GT) (8.5 Credits), Lalit Yadav (ALL) (DC) (7 Credits), Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (10 Credits), and Vijay Shankar (ALL) (GT) (7.5 Credits).

Captaincy: Batting at No. 4 and bowling his full quota of overs, Hardik Pandya captaining is practically a no-brainer. With his points quadrupled under the booster, I hope he produces a POM-winning performance. The VC is also important, given that it triples your points total. I'm unclear on who to give that to and will decide after the toss and pitch report.

Other Players

Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 13.

Quinton de Kock (WK) (LSG) (10 Credits)| Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 12.

Devon Conway (BAT) (CSK) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 11.

Ajinkya Rahane (BAT) (KKR) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 14.

Arsdheep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 11.

Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (PBKS) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 11.

Murugan Ashwin (BOWL) (MI) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 14.

