IPL 2023: 3 surprise picks for Dream11 fantasy teams for CSK vs RR match

IPL 2023 will head to Chennai tonight for a clash between inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) and four-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The two teams competed in the inaugural final of the IPL, where RR won a nail-biting game against CSK. A new chapter will be written in the oldest rivalry of the IPL tonight.

Chennai Super Kings started their IPL 2023 campaign with a loss at the hands of the defending champions Gujarat Titans. However, the MS Dhoni-led outfit has bounced back well after that defeat. They are coming off wins against the Lucknow Super Giants and the Mumbai Indians in their last two matches.

The Rajasthan Royals have also registered two wins in three matches of IPL 2023 so far. They started the season with a convincing win against Sunrisers Hyderabad, but lost their second game against Punjab Kings. RR returned to the winning track last Saturday with a win against the Delhi Capitals.

Both teams have momentum on their side, but CSK will start as the favorites to win due to the home advantage. RR also have a poor record at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. They have not defeated CSK on this ground since the 2008 season.

Fantasy cricket users will closely follow the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals. Before the Dream11 fantasy teams are locked, here's a look at the three players who could prove to be surprise picks for tonight's IPL 2023 match.

#1 Simarjeet Singh, Chennai Super Kings

Simarjeet Singh is likely to replace Deepak Chahar (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Chennai Super Kings will be forced to make one change to their playing XI from their last IPL 2023 match. Their star all-rounder Deepak Chahar has picked up a hamstring injury which has ruled him out of tonight's game against the Rajasthan Royals.

Pace bowler Simarjeet Singh is likely to take Chahar's place in the playing XI. Singh played against the Rajasthan Royals last season and picked up the big wicket of Jos Buttler. If he produces a similar performance, Singh can prove to be a differential.

#2 MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni loves to play against the Rajasthan Royals (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

A lot of fantasy cricket users do not pick MS Dhoni in their teams because he bats quite low in the batting order. Dhoni hardly gets to face 10-12 balls in an innings. However, fans should note that he has a great record against the Rajasthan Royals.

Dhoni has scored 521 runs against RR at an average of 40.08. He also has two half-centuries against the inaugural champions. The CSK captain can surprise the fans by promoting himself a little higher in the batting order for tonight's IPL 2023 match.

#3 Jason Holder, Rajasthan Royals

Jason Holder is the top all-rounder of Rajasthan Royals (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Jason Holder could not impress much in RR's last IPL match against DC. He did not get a chance to bat, while in the bowling unit, he conceded 28 runs off three overs without taking a wicket.

Holder's performance in the last game was not up to the mark, but he is one of the best all-rounders participating in IPL 2023. He also had a three-wicket haul against CSK in 2021, which is why fantasy users should consider picking him in the team.

