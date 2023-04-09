IPL 2023: 3 surprise picks for Dream11 fantasy teams for SRH vs PBKS match

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on the Punjab Kings in the 14th match of Tata IPL 2023 on Sunday, April 9, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The visitors have started the season in great form, winning both their matches so far, despite missing two key overseas players in Kagiso Rabada and Liam Livingstone. While Rabada will be available for this match, Livingstone still needs more time to be match-fit.

Meanwhile, it's hard to pinpoint what's wrong at SRH, after another game where they looked hapless in all departments against LSG. Their strategy of playing a part-time wicket-keeper in Anmolpreet Singh backfired, as the Lucknow wicket proved too much for him to handle. Aiden Markram will want his side to do much better in front of the home fans.

With plenty of quality players in action at a venue known for producing high-scoring games, we can expect a cracking contest. Let's look at three differential picks for SRH-PBKS Dream11 contests.

#3 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH)

Once one of the best bowlers in the IPL, Bhuvneshwar Kumar's stocks have fallen, and while he remains a vital member of that SRH side, not many back him to pick up more wickets than Umran Malik or T Natarajan.

However, he has a good record against the PBKS top order, and with them looking to bat aggressively at the top of the innings, he can pick up some wickets. While he had an expensive opening game against RR, Bhuvi bowled a decent spell against LSG, taking a terrific return catch to dismiss Deepak Hooda.

His ownership is understandably low, and he is a very risky pick. However, the veteran possesses the quality and the skillset to deliver for your Dream11 teams.

#2 Fazalhaq Farooqi (SRH)

Fazalhaq Farooqi has arguably been SRH's best bowler in the tournament.

A more reliable wicket-taking option than Bhuvneshwar Kumar is SRH's left-arm quick Fazalhaq Farooqi. He has been one of their better performers this season, but his name has gone slightly unnoticed among the other big names in the SRH camp.

He has a good set of change-ups, an excellent yorker, and is capable of picking up wickets at any stage of the game. PBKS is a side built to play attacking T20 cricket, and that makes them susceptible to losing wickets at any stage of the game.

Farooqi's ownership isn't too high, and he could be a solid differential for your Dream11 teams.

#1 Jitesh Sharma (PBKS)

Uncapped PBKS wicket-keeper Jitesh Sharma could prove to be the ultimate differential for your Dream11 Fantasy cricket sides. In the absence of Livingstone, the attacking batter has taken up the No.4 spot, and has played exciting cameos in both of PBKS' games so far.

In very limited time, he has established himself as one of the best impact batters in the league, and averages 28.20, scoring at a strike rate of 165.88 in the IPL. When a batter that explosive gets to face enough balls, you never know what could happen.

If a couple of early wickets fall and Jitesh gets to face a good number of balls, he could very well score his first half-century in the IPL. Due to him being uncapped, his high points potential is going unrecognized.

Poll : 0 votes