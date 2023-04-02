IPL 2023: 3 surprise picks for Dream11 fantasy teams for SRH vs RR match

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the first match of a doubleheader at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, April 2.

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) action returning to Hyderabad after three years, fans will naturally be excited to see their home side in action. The wicket at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has always been decent for batting, with something in it for the bowlers as well.

A fairly high-scoring contest should be expected, with the chasing side not likely to have many advantages, considering it's an afternoon game.

Let's now look at three surprise picks for SRH vs RR Dream11 contests.

#3 Adil Rashid

SRH really struggled to replace Rashid Khan's loss last season, with their spin-bowling department one of the worst in the league last season. The think tank seems to have addressed that by roping in one of the best white-ball spinners in Adil Rashid.

The England spinner should be one of SRH's overseas players and should bowl his quota of four overs. He's a crafty bowler with nearly 300 T20 wickets to his name.

Rashid is a hard bowler to take on and thrives when batters go aggressive against him. A side like RR won't hold back on a good batting surface, and that gives Rashid a good chance at picking up wickets.

#2 Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal could have his breakout season in IPL 2023

It's unclear how such an in-form batter like Yashasvi Jaiswal is getting overlooked in fantasy cricket, with his status as an uncapped player the only possible explanation. He has been scoring runs for fun at the domestic level and looks set for a breakout season at the top of the RR batting lineup alongside Jos Buttler.

The southpaw has always been a dashing and aggressive batter, with his style of play perfectly suited for an afternoon game at a batter-friendly venue like Hyderabad.

Yashasvi is an excellent Dream11 differential pick and should deliver in the afternoon game.

#1 Abhishek Sharma

Another uncapped opening batter who's a southpaw, young Abhishek Sharma will look to build on his good IPL 2022 at the top of the order for SunRisers Hyderabad. He scored 426 runs opening the batting at an average of 30.43, scoring at a strike rate of 133.12.

While all the focus is on SRH's new signing Mayank Agarwal opening the batting, Abhishek Sharma is someone who can clear the fence with ease, both against spinners and pacers.

Another low-owned player who can hurt non-owners, Abhishek Sharma, is another enticing Dream11 differential pick.

