IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 14 - SRH vs PBKS | IPL Fantasy Tips

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns with the Punjab Kings in match 14 of IPL 2023 on Sunday, April 9, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Players playing in Match 13: Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (11 Credits), Rinku Singh (BAT) (KKR) (7 Credits), Shardul Thakur (BOWL) (KKR) (8.5 Credits), Mohammed Shami (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits), and Suyash Sharma (BOWL) (KKR) (4.5 Credits).

IPL Fantasy 2023 team suggested for the previous game

Credits Remaining: 2.

I have only one player from this fixture and will make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 pm IST; Sunday, April 9.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 116.

1) Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (11 Credits) - OUT | Sam Curran (ALL) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits) - IN

2) Shardul Thakur (BOWL) (KKR) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Umran Malik (SRH) (BOWL) (9 Credits) - IN.

3) Rinku Singh (BAT) (KKR) (7 Credits) - OUT | Prabhsimran Singh (BAT) (PBKS) (6.5 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer).

I'm not complicating the transfers much for this game, bringing in some well-owned players. Sam Curran is due for a big performance and I want to have him on my team when that arrives. He's likely to contribute with both the bat and the ball in this fixture.

The fiery Umran Malik picked up four wickets in one game when these sides met in IPL 2022, and I'm expecting him to trouble the PBKS batters once more. As for the uncapped transfer, I'm convinced Prabhsimran Singh will come good this season, and it was delightful to see him tee off against the RR bowling attack.

I'm hoping he carries that form into this match.

IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 14 - SRH vs PBKS: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2023 Fantasy Team for IPL Match 14 - SRH vs PBKS

Players playing in Match 14: Aiden Markram (BAT) (SRH) (9 Credits), Umran Malik (SRH) (BOWL) (9 Credits), Prabhsimran Singh (BAT) (PBKS) (6.5 Credits), and Sam Curran (ALL) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits).

I'm considering everyone but Prabhsimran Singh as a captaincy option for this match, but with Markram and Curran likely to get points both for bowling and batting, they take precedence over Umran Malik.

Other Players

KL Rahul (BAT) (LSG) (11 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 15

Mohammed Shami (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 18

Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 17

Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (11 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 17

Tilak Verma (BAT) (MI) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 16

Cameron Green (ALL) (MI) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 16

Suyash Sharma (BOWL) (KKR) (4.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 19

