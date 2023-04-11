IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 16 - DC vs MI | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Delhi Capitals will take on the Mumbai Indians in the 16th match of IPL 2023 on Tuesday, April 11, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

With Mahipal Lomror set to bat at No.3, I picked him as my uncapped pick over Kumar Kartikeya, but he ultimately didn't get to bat.

Players playing in Match 15: Mark Wood (BOWL) (LSG) (8.5 Credits), KL Rahul (BAT) (LSG) (11 Credits), Mahipal Lomror (ALL) (RCB) (7 Credits), and Faf Du Plessis (BAT) (RCB) (9.5 Credits).

Captain: KL Rahul. | Vice-captain: Mark Wood.

IPL Fantasy 2023 team suggested for the previous game

Credits Remaining: 2.

Total Points: 4,564.5.

Overall Rank: 63,059.

POTM Picks: 6/15.

I have two players from this fixture and will make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 7:30 PM IST, Tuesday, April 11.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2. | Transfers Remaining: 112.

1) KL Rahul (BAT) (LSG) (11 Credits) - OUT | David Warner (BAT) (DC) (10 Credits) - IN

2) Mark Wood (BOWL) (LSG) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Kuldeep Yadav (BOWL) (DC) (9 Credits) - IN

3) Mahipal Lomror (ALL) (RCB) (7 Credits) - OUT | Kumar Kartikeya (BOWL) (MI) (7.5 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer).

A slow and sluggish surface is expected at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, and it's not the ideal venue for two sides struggling with the bat. I'm keeping it simple with the transfers by bringing in David Warner, who has scored runs despite not looking at his fluent best.

Kuldeep Yadav should be a handful on this pitch, especially given the woeful form the MI batters are in. Kumar Kartikeya looked like the only threatening bowler against CSK, and he seems like the side's best wicket-taking spinner.

As for the transfers out, LSG's next clash is in M21 against PBKS, and I'll cover that match with my PBKS players from M18.

IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 16 - DC vs MI: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2023 Fantasy Team for IPL Match 16 - DC vs MI

Players playing in Match 16: Kuldeep Yadav (BOWL) (DC) (9 Credits), Cameron Green (ALL) (MI) (9 Credits), Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (8.5 Credits), David Warner (BAT) (DC) (10 Credits), and Kumar Kartikeya (BOWL) (MI) (7.5 Credits).

The way Tilak Varma's batting, it's hard not to include him in the captaincy conversation, but I don't think I can bring myself to captain a No.5 batter who doesn't bowl, not yet. David Warner, Kuldeep Yadav, and Cameron Green are the main candidates for captaincy.

Green is one of MI's main bowlers, and he's certainly the quickest of the seamers when Archer isn't around. However, it's his batting that's the question mark, and it's hard to see him finding the Delhi wicket comfortable.

Other Players

Mohammed Shami (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 18

Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 17

Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (11 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 17

Shardul Thakur (BOWL) (KKR) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 19

Prabhsimran Singh (BAT) (PBKS) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 18.

Faf Du Plessis (BAT) (RCB) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 20.

