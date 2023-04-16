IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 23 - GT vs RR | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Gujarat Titans square off against the Rajasthan Royals in the 23rd match of IPL 2023 on Sunday, April 16, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Players playing in Match 22: Shardul Thakur (BOWL) (KKR) (8.5 Credits), Narayan Jagadeesan (WK) (KKR) (7 Credits), Rinku Singh (BAT) (KKR) (7 Credits), Cameron Green (ALL) (MI) (9 Credits), and Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (8.5 Credits).

IPL Fantasy 2023 team suggested for the previous game

Credits Remaining: 6.

I have two players from this fixture and I'll make one regular and one uncapped transfer to add to them.

Transfer Deadline: 7:30 PM IST, Sunday, April 16.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 1. | Transfers Remaining: 101.

1) Shardul Thakur (BOWL) (KKR) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (11 Credits) - IN

2) Narayan Jagadeesan (WK) (KKR) (7 Credits) - OUT | Sai Sudharsan (BAT) (GT) (7 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer).

RR and GT are two of the strongest teams in the league, but for some reason, barring Jos Buttler and the players I already have, I don't feel the need to bring anyone else in for this match. That might be due to the fact that these well-matched sides may well cancel out each other's strengths, and I'm not sure how the game will actually play out.

RR is one of the deadliest sides in powerplay batting, but at the same time, GT excels at bowling in the powerplay or bowling in general. They left it a bit too close against PBKS and in terms of how clinical their performances have been, RR does seem to have the edge over the home side.

Jos Buttler has been an in-form batter for RR, and he should carry on in the same vein against GT. As for the uncapped transfer, I'm opting to go with Sai Sudharsan over Yashasvi Jaiswal. Jaiswal has the potential to get an explosive haul, but I'm not confident how he'll cope with the stellar GT new ball lineup.

IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 23 - GT vs RR: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2023 Fantasy Team for IPL Match 23 - GT vs RR

Players playing in Match 23: Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits), Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (11 Credits), Sai Sudharsan (BAT) (GT) (7 Credits), and Mohammed Shami (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits).

Buttler, Chahal, and Shami are the options I'm considering for captaincy, with all three of them quality picks in their own right. The toss and the pitch report should help me narrow it down to two of them.

Other players

Faf Du Plessis (BAT) (RCB) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 24.

Jitesh Sharma (WK) (PBKS) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 27.

Mark Wood (BOWL) (LSG) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 26.

KL Rahul (BAT) (LSG) (11 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 26.

Cameron Green (ALL) (MI) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 25.

Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 25.

Rinku Singh (BAT) (KKR) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 24.

