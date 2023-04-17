IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 24 - RCB vs CSK | IPL Fantasy Tips

Royal Challengers Bangalore lock horns with the Chennai Super Kings in the 24th match of IPL 2023 on Monday, April 17, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

I made an extra transfer to bring Trent Boult in and went for Sanju Samson over Jos Buttler.

Players playing in Match 23: Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits), Sanju Samson (WK) (RR) (10 Credits), Trent Boult (BOWL) (RR) (9 Credits), Sai Sudharsan (BAT) (GT) (7 Credits), and Mohammed Shami (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits).

Captain: Sanju Samson. | Vice-captain: Trent Boult.

Credits Remaining: 2.5.

Total Points: 7,074.5.

Overall Rank: 53,094.

POTM Picks: 6/23.

I have only one player from this fixture on my team and will make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 7:30 PM IST, Monday, April 17.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 98

1) Mohammed Shami (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits) - OUT | Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits) - IN

2) Trent Boult (BOWL) (RR) (9 Credits) - OUT | Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB) (11 Credits) - IN

3) Sai Sudharsan (BAT) (GT) (7 Credits) - OUT | Vyshak Vijaykumar (BOWL) (RCB) (5 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer).

I feel like it's high time I started respecting the form of batters, especially openers, and on a wicket like the Chinnaswamy Stadium, it makes sense to pick the best batters from both sides.

I am not fully convinced Virat Kohli will get a big score here, purely because of his struggles in accelerating post the powerplay. CSK excels at applying the spin choke in the middle overs, and when that intersects right with the weakness in Kohli's T20 game, I am a bit skeptical.

However, he has been in terrific form, especially in the powerplay, and with CSK the worst bowling side in that period, picking Kohli feels like a must.

RCB's bowling performance in the powerplay is the absolute opposite, and barring perhaps GT, RCB has one of the best bowling attacks for the powerplay. While that usually spells trouble for picking the opposition openers, Ruturaj Gaikwad feels like an outlier. Mohammed Siraj, RCB's star pacer, is yet to dismiss him, and he has a decent record against Wanindu Hasaranga as well. It makes sense to select him over any other CSK player.

Vyshak Vijaykumar made an impressive debut, picking up three wickets with a good mix of knuckleballs that completely deceived the batters. He should be among the wickets against CSK as well.

IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 24 - RCB vs CSK: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2023 Fantasy Team for IPL Match 24 - RCB vs CSK

Players playing in Match 24: Faf Du Plessis (BAT) (RCB) (9.5 Credits), Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits), Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB) (11 Credits), and Vyshak Vijaykumar (BOWL) (RCB) (5 Credits).

Considering the conditions, the captaincy debate will be between the three batters, and the toss will play the main role in my decision.

Other players

Mark Wood (BOWL) (LSG) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 26.

KL Rahul (BAT) (LSG) (11 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 26.

Cameron Green (ALL) (MI) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 25.

Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 25.

Hrithik Shokeen (BOWL) (MI) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 25.

Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 26.

Sanju Samson (WK) (RR) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 26.

