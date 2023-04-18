IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 25 - SRH vs MI | IPL Fantasy Tips

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 25 of IPL 2023 on Tuesday, April 18, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

While I brought in the same players I intended to for M24, I took Tilak Varma out instead of Trent Boult.

Players playing in Match 24: Faf Du Plessis (BAT) (RCB) (9.5 Credits), Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits), Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB) (11 Credits), and Vyshak Vijaykumar (BOWL) (RCB) (5 Credits).

Captain: Virat Kohli. | Vice-captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad.

IPL Fantasy 2023 team suggested for the previous game

Credits Remaining: 1.5.

Total Points: 7,247.

Overall Rank: 57,513.

POTM Picks: 6/24.

I have two players from this fixture and will make one regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 7:30 pm IST, Tuesday, April 18.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 1. | Transfers Remaining: 97.

1) Faf Du Plessis (BAT) (RCB) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Aiden Markram (BAT) (SRH) (9 Credits) - IN

2) Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (8.5 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer).

With there being a possibility I could play my Double Up booster in tomorrow's clash between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), I want to minimize my transfers ahead of that. Therefore, I'm sticking to only one SRH player in the in-form Aiden Markram.

Harry Brook is indeed a centurion, but his spin game is very concerning. We're likely to get a track that assists the spinners, and I'm not sure if he can replicate his Eden Gardens success at this venue. Markram is a solid, bankable No. 4 batter, and like Glenn Maxwell against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), can bowl some useful off-spin if required.

As for the uncapped transfer, I'm reversing the transfer I made last match by bringing Tilak Varma back into the team. He's batting at No. 3 or No. 4 for MI, and given the form he's in, it wouldn't be prudent not to bring him in.

IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 25 - SRH vs MI: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2023 Fantasy Team for IPL Match 25 - SRH vs MI

Players playing in Match 25: Cameron Green (ALL) (MI) (9 Credits), Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (8.5 Credits), Hrithik Shokeen (BOWL) (MI) (6.5 Credits), and Aiden Markram (BAT) (SRH) (9 Credits).

I won't be considering Hrithik Shokeen for captaincy but choosing between Markram, Tilak Varma, and Cameron Green won't be easy. Being the only SRH player on the team, I'm very likely to make Markram either my captain or my vice-captain. However, choosing between the under-utilized Cameron Green and the uncapped Tilak Varma is a tougher decision.

Other players

Mark Wood (BOWL) (LSG) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 26.

KL Rahul (BAT) (LSG) (11 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 26.

Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 26.

Sanju Samson (WK) (RR) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 26.

Trent Boult (BOWL) (RR) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 26.

Vyshak Vijaykumar (BOWL) (RCB) (5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 27.

Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB) (11 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 27.

Poll : 0 votes