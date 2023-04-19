IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 26 - RR vs LSG | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will lock horns in match 26 of IPL 2023 on Wednesday, April 19, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Players playing in Match 25: Cameron Green (ALL) (MI) (9 Credits), Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (8.5 Credits), Hrithik Shokeen (BOWL) (MI) (6.5 Credits), and Aiden Markram (BAT) (SRH) (9 Credits).

Captain: Aiden Markram. | Vice-captain: Cameron Green.

IPL Fantasy 2023 team suggested for the previous game

Credits Remaining: 3.

Total Points: 7,687.5.

Overall Rank: 51,991.

POTM Picks: 7/25.

I already have five players from this match so I won't be using any regular transfers and will make one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 7:30 pm IST, Wednesday, April 19.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 0. | Transfers Remaining: 97.

1) Hrithik Shokeen (BOWL) (MI) (6.5 Credits) - OUT | Rinku Singh (BAT) (KKR) (7 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer).

I'm writing this piece on the assumption that I won't be playing my Double Up Booster in this match, and I'm 70-30 in favor of not playing it as it stands. It obviously has been quite a while since we've had IPL action at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, but if memory serves us right, it was never a high-scoring venue.

With its large boundaries and spin-friendly wickets, it's a rare bowlers' paradise, and that usually doesn't make for a good points haul. However, there is always a chance that we will get a fresh wicket that plays well for the batters like we have seen on occasion at the stadium in Lucknow. I'll wait till we get the pitch report before taking my final call.

As for the uncapped transfer, I'm going for Rinku Singh from the second clash of tomorrow's double-header between KKR and DC since I don't have any other players from that fixture.

IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 26 - RR vs LSG: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2023 Fantasy Team for IPL Match 26 - RR vs LSG

Players playing in Match 26: Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits), Sanju Samson (WK) (RR) (10 Credits), Trent Boult (BOWL) (RR) (9 Credits), Mark Wood (BOWL) (LSG) (8.5 Credits), and KL Rahul (BAT) (LSG) (11 Credits).

None of these five players are uncapped and all are solid captaincy picks in their own right. If the wicket is slow, Yuzvendra Chahal is on my mind as a captaincy option.

Other players

Vyshak Vijaykumar (BOWL) (RCB) (5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 27.

Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB) (11 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 27.

Cameron Green (ALL) (MI) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 31.

Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 31.

Rinku Singh (BAT) (KKR) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 28.

Aiden Markram (BAT) (SRH) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 29.

Poll : 0 votes