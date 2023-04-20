IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 27 - PBKS vs RCB | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Punjab Kings take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 27th match of IPL 2023 on Thursday, April 20, at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. It's the first game of a rare weekday doubleheader, with DC and KKR facing off in the second game.

IPL Fantasy 2023 team suggested for the previous game

I played the Double Up Booster in the RR-LSG clash, and to put it gently, it was a total bust. However, the game goes on, and with plenty up ahead, I'll be using the 'Super Transfer Booster' to reset my team for the upcoming fixture run.

Total Points: 8745.5

Overall Rank: 29,801

POTM Picks: 7/26

Transfer Deadline: 3:30 pm IST, Thursday, April 20.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 27 - PBKS vs RCB: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2023 Fantasy Team for IPL Match 27 - PBKS vs RCB

Wicketkeepers: Jitesh Sharma (PBKS) (WK) (6.5 Credits).

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits), Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB) (11 Credits), and Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits).

All-Rounders: Sam Curran (ALL) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits), Venkatesh Iyer (ALL) (KKR) (8.5 Credits), Wanindu Hasaranga (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits), and Mitchell Marsh (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits).

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits), Marco Jansen (BOWL) (SRH) (8.5 Credits), and Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) (BOWL) (8 Credits).

I've picked players from the next four matches using the Super Transfer Booster, and I'll try to minimize my transfer usage to make up for the six transfers I blew through in order to play the Double Up booster.

From the PBKS-RCB game, I have Jitesh Sharma as a placeholder for the wicket-keepers' slot. Since Rahul's reclassification as a batter, there are hardly any good wicket-keeping options available other than RR's Samson and Buttler, and MI's Ishan Kishan.

Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan are two batters who could enjoy the dimensions and conditions at the IS Bindra Stadium. While Dhawan's fitness is a concern, he's likely to return to the team. Both of them should get some runs in this match.

Sam Curran delivered both as captain and a bowler in PBKS' last match against LSG and he'll look to do so with the bat as well against RCB. On a big ground, his bowling becomes hard to take on, and he's likely to pick up wickets bowling at the death.

Wanindu Hasaranga only has two wickets in as many games so far, but against a side like PBKS that has struggled against leg-spinners, he should shine.

From the DC-KKR fixture, I've gone for the in-form Venkatesh Iyer and Varun Chakravarthy as my picks from KKR. While Iyer's selection is self-explanatory, Varun could find success bowling against a struggling DC batting lineup, especially on a slow surface like in Delhi.

I'm still backing Mitchell Marsh to come good with the bat despite his failures so far, and his added responsibility with the ball only makes him a more attractive option.

Marco Jansen and Ruturaj Gaikwad are my picks from the CSK-SRH clash. Due to the construction of the team, I needed to fill a bowler's slot, and Jansen's performances so far make him undroppable. Lastly, you can't get better than Mohammed Shami if you need to fill a bowler's slot.

Choosing the captain in today's clash between PBKS and RCB won't be easy, but depending on the toss, I might take a punt on Hasaranga. Virat Kohli should find success too, especially with this being a day game.

IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 27 - PBKS vs RCB: Final Lineup

Note: Players in bold should feature in this match.

