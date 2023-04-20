IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 28 - DC vs KKR | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Delhi Capitals lock horns with the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 28th match of IPL 2023 on Thursday, April 20, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Players playing in Match 27: Jitesh Sharma (WK) (PBKS) (6.5 Credits), Sam Curran (ALL) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits), Wanindu Hasaranga (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits), Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB) (11 Credits), and Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits).

IPL Fantasy 2023 team suggested for the previous game

Credits Remaining: 0.5.

I already have three capped players from this match and will only be using my free uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 7:30 pm IST, Thursday, April 20.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 0. | Transfers Remaining: 91.

1) Wanindu Hasaranga (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits) - OUT | Suyash Sharma (BOWL) (KKR) (4.5 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer).

The main strategy in setting up my team using the 'Super Transfers' booster was to have enough captaincy options already in the XI so that I can minimize the transfers I make in the near future.

With Venkatesh Iyer, Mitchell Marsh, and Varun Chakravarthy already in the team, I don't feel the need to make another regular transfer for this match.

As a result, I hope to finally have Suyash Sharma on my team, bowling at DC's fragile batting lineup.

IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 28 - DC vs KKR: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2023 Fantasy Team for IPL Match 28 - DC vs KKR

Players playing in Match 28: Venkatesh Iyer (ALL) (KKR) (8.5 Credits), Mitchell Marsh (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits), Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) (BOWL) (8 Credits), and Suyash Sharma (BOWL) (KKR) (4.5 Credits).

Venkatesh Iyer can be a very streaky player, and I fully expect him to carry his good form into this game against DC. However, on a slow and sluggish surface, it's always good to back all-rounders, and Mitchell Marsh seems to be one of the few players who continue to be used as all-rounders despite the Impact Player rule.

If DC goes in with a playing XI similar to what they did against RCB, I'm most certainly going to back Marsh once more because, on paper, he's a terrific captaincy pick.

Other players

Mohammed Shami (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 30

Jitesh Sharma (WK) (PBKS) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 31

Sam Curran (ALL) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 31

Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 31

Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB) (11 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 32

Marco Jansen (BOWL) (SRH) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 29

Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 29

Poll : 0 votes