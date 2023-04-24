IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 34 - SRH vs DC | IPL Fantasy Tips

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 34th match of IPL 2023 on Monday, April 24, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

My decision to go with Moeen Ali over Devon Conway didn't quite work out on Sunday, April 23.

Players playing in Match 33: Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits), Venkatesh Iyer (ALL) (KKR) (8.5 Credits), Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) (BOWL) (8 Credits), Moeen Ali (ALL) (CSK) (9.5 Credits), Akash Singh (BOWL) (CSK) (4.5 Credits).

Captain: Moeen Ali. | Vice-captain: Venkatesh Iyer.

IPL Fantasy 2023 team suggested for the previous game

Credits Remaining: 6.5.

Total Points: 11,078.5.

Overall Rank: 13,202.

POTM Picks: 9/33.

Transfer Deadline: 7:30 pm IST, Monday, April 24

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 1 | Transfers Remaining: 82

1) Moeen Ali (ALL) (CSK) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | David Warner (BAT) (DC) (10 Credits) - IN

2) Akash Singh (BOWL) (CSK) (4.5 Credits) - OUT | Hrithik Shokeen (BOWL) (MI) (6.5 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer).

There seems to be a lack of reliable options to choose from when it comes to the match, and I might well stop with only one regular transfer here. David Warner looked to have regained his free-flowing touch against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), dominating the bowlers on a wicket where it was hard for everyone else to even time the ball.

On his return to SRH's home ground in Hyderabad, which once used to be one of his favorite hunting grounds, you'd back him to have a terrific game.

As for the uncapped transfer, I'm using it to bring in an Indian player from the Mumbai Indians-Gujarat Titans game up next. I plan to use the Indian Player booster in this fixture, and whether I go through with it or not will ultimately be based on the pitch report. Otherwise, the ground dimensions do support a high-scoring game, with plenty of sixes flying around in Ahmedabad so far.

My reasoning for playing the booster in this game is due to both teams' lack of dependency on their overseas players. At least from a fantasy perspective, apart from Rashid Khan and Cameron Green, the bulk of the points scored by both teams have come from their Indian players.

MI's top order has some big Indian names in Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma, with Piyush Chawla an option with the ball. Meanwhile, the trio of Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, and Mohammed Shami may be the most reliable IPL Fantasy picks, with Mohit Sharma also entering the fray.

IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 34 - SRH vs DC: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2023 Fantasy Team for IPL Match 34 - SRH vs DC

Players playing in Match 34: Aiden Markram (BAT) (SRH) (9 Credits), Mukesh Kumar (BOWL) (DC) (7 Credits), and David Warner (BAT) (DC) (10 Credits).

There's not a lot to choose from here, and I'm likely to end up captaining David Warner and vice-captaining Aiden Markram, who I still believe is the best Fantasy pick from SRH.

Other players

Mohammed Shami (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 35

Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 35

Cameron Green (ALL) (MI) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 35

Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (11 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 37

Hrithik Shokeen (BOWL) (MI) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 35

Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) (BOWL) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 36

Venkatesh Iyer (ALL) (KKR) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 36

Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 37

