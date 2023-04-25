IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 35 - GT vs MI | IPL Fantasy Tips

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will face off in the 35th match of IPL 2023 on Tuesday, April 25, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

I made three transfers in yesterday's match, with two of them being last-minute changes. One of them was to bring in Mitch Marsh, while the other was to get Ishan Kishan to free up an overseas slot for Marsh.

Bringing in Kishan was also a move made with the plan to play the Power Indian Player Booster in today's clash.

Players playing in Match 34: Aiden Markram (BAT) (SRH) (9 Credits), Mukesh Kumar (BOWL) (DC) (7 Credits), David Warner (BAT) (DC) (10 Credits), Mitchell Marsh (ALL) (DC) (9.5 Credits), and Abhishek Sharma (ALL) (SRH) (8 Credits).

Captain: Mitchell Marsh. | Vice-captain: David Warner.

Credits Remaining: 4.5.

Total Points: 11,226.

Overall Rank: 13,129.

POTM Picks: 9/34.

I'll be making six regular and one uncapped transfer today in order to play the Power Indian player booster for today's game.

Transfer Deadline: 7:30 pm IST, Tuesday, April 25

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 6 | Transfers Remaining: 74

1) Aiden Markram (BAT) (SRH) (9 Credits) - OUT | Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (11 Credits) - IN

2) David Warner (BAT) (DC) (10 Credits) - OUT | Rohit Sharma (BAT) (MI) (11 Credits) - IN

3) Mukesh Kumar (BOWL) (DC) (7 Credits) - OUT | Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9.5 Credits) - IN

4) Mitchell Marsh (ALL) (DC) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Mohit Sharma (BOWL) (GT) (7.5 Credits) - IN

5) Abhishek Sharma (ALL) (SRH) (8 Credits) - OUT | Piyush Chawla (BOWL) (MI) (7 Credits) - IN

6) Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) (BOWL) (8 Credits) - OUT | Suryakumar Yadav (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits) - IN

7) Venkatesh Iyer (ALL) (KKR) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Arjun Tendulkar (ALL) (MI) (5 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer).

I wish I could field an entire XI of Indian players, but taking Cameron Green out only to bring in another Indian player doesn't seem like a wise move, considering his form.

There are players like Wriddhiman Saha and Vijay Shankar who don't find a place in this team, and with GT not fielding any good uncapped players from an IPL Fantasy points perspective, I'm forced to go with Arjun Tendulkar as my uncapped pick. MI should show why they're such a top franchise and back the youngster to deliver once again, and I feel like he will.

Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav are rather self-explanatory picks when playing the Power Indian Player Booster on such a good batting wicket.

Meanwhile, the in-form Piyush Chawla and Mohit Sharma are coming good right in time for this booster, and both sides should hold the key to their sides picking up wickets in this match.

With this being the halfway point of the tournament, I'm happy I'll be finishing with 74 transfers despite making six of them today, and I'm confident I can manage my team pretty well even without the Super Transfer booster, having already used it post the Double Up.

IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 35 - GT vs MI: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Players playing in Match 35: Cameron Green (ALL) (MI) (9 Credits), Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (8.5 Credits), Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (11 Credits), Mohammed Shami (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits), Piyush Chawla (BOWL) (MI) (7 Credits), Arjun Tendulkar (ALL) (MI) (5 Credits), Suryakumar Yadav (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits), Mohit Sharma (BOWL) (GT) (7.5 Credits), Rohit Sharma (BAT) (MI) (11 Credits), Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9.5 Credits), and Ishan Kishan (WK) (MI) (9 Credits).

Booster Used: Power Indian Player

Captaincy is extremely important whenever a booster is played, and I need to get this decision right to maximize this one. Hardik Pandya batting at No.3 and likely to bowl a few overs looks like the best bet, especially after his outstanding new ball spell the last time GT played at this venue.

Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Mohammed Shami are the other options I'm considering, with Suryakumar Yadav also a decent pick if MI is chasing.

