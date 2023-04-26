IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 36 - RCB vs KKR | IPL Fantasy Tips

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will square off against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 36th match of IPL 2023 on Wednesday, April 26, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

It was another booster disaster, with the Indian Player booster not working out despite the Gujarat Titans-Mumbai Indians match being a high-scoring one on Tuesday, April 25. However, on a day when Gujarat Titans' No. 6 batter outscored Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma combined, it's hard to expect anything to go one's way.

Players playing in Match 35: Cameron Green (ALL) (MI) (9 Credits), Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (8.5 Credits), Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (11 Credits), Mohammed Shami (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits), Piyush Chawla (BOWL) (MI) (7 Credits), Kumar Karthikeya (BOWL) (MI) (7.5 Credits), Suryakumar Yadav (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits), Mohit Sharma (BOWL) (GT) (7.5 Credits), Rohit Sharma (BAT) (MI) (11 Credits), Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9.5 Credits), and Ishan Kishan (WK) (MI) (9 Credits).

Booster Played: Power Indian Player.

Captain: Hardik Pandya. | Vice-captain: Rohit Sharma.

IPL Fantasy 2023 team suggested for the previous game

Credits Remaining: 1.

Total Points: 12,223.

Overall Rank: 5,538.

POTM Picks: 9/35.

I don't have any players from this fixture so I'll be making three regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 7:30 pm IST, Wednesday, April 26.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 71.

1) Rohit Sharma (BAT) (MI) (11 Credits) - OUT | Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB) (11 Credits) - IN

2) Suryakumar Yadav (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits) - OUT | Venkatesh Iyer (ALL) (KKR) (8.5 Credits) - IN

3) Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Faf Du Plessis (BAT) (RCB) (9.5 Credits) - IN

4) Kumar Karthikeya (BOWL) (MI) (7.5 Credits) - OUT | Rinku Singh (BAT) (KKR) (7 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer).

Well, RCB have had one of the best opening pairs this season, and considering the way KKR bowled in their last match, they could be in for a tough time as Virat Kohli and Faf Du Plessis will be looking to score more runs, especially with the former getting out for a duck in RCB's last match.

I'm backing Venkatesh Iyer to come good despite him having a couple of low scores in the games following his hundred against MI. On a small ground like this, his attacking batting style could go a long way in helping KKR regain their mojo. However, I am wondering how destructive Jason Roy can be on this wicket, especially once he survives Mohammed Siraj's opening burst.

It was a tough call between Suyash Sharma and Rinku Singh for that uncapped transfer, but I'm going with the latter courtesy of the more batter-friendly conditions.

IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 36 - RCB vs KKR: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2023 Fantasy Team for IPL Match 36 - RCB vs KKR

Players playing in Match 36: Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB) (11 Credits), Rinku Singh (BAT) (KKR) (7 Credits), Faf Du Plessis (BAT) (RCB) (9.5 Credits), and Venkatesh Iyer (ALL) (KKR) (8.5 Credits).

I like it better when I have fewer options to captain, and I have to make a choice if I want to double up on the captaincy with the RCB openers or include Venkatesh Iyer in the captaincy fray.

Other players

Piyush Chawla (BOWL) (MI) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 42

Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (11 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 39

Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 39

Cameron Green (ALL) (MI) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 42

Mohammed Shami (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 39

Ishan Kishan (WK) (MI) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 42

Mohit Sharma (BOWL) (GT) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 39

