IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 4 - SRH vs RR | IPL Fantasy Tips

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the fourth match of IPL 2023 on Sunday, April 2, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. It will be the first game of a Sunday doubleheader, with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) taking on the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Bangalore later on.

I made a couple of changes to my playing XI ahead of the Lucknow Super Giants-Delhi Capitals game, but they didn't have much effect on my final score for the match. I brought in Mitchell Marsh and Mukesh Kumar instead of Kuldeep Yadav and Sarfaraz Khan.

Players playing in Match 3: Deepak Hooda (ALL) (LSG) (8.5 Credits), Mitchell Marsh (ALL) (DC) (9.5 Credits), Mukesh Kumar (BOWL) (DC) (7 Credits), Ravi Bishnoi (BOWL) (LSG) (8.5 Credits), and Prithvi Shaw (DC) (BAT) (9 Credits).

Captain: Mitchell Marsh | Vice-captain: Deepak Hooda.

IPL Fantasy 2023 team suggested for the previous game

Credits Remaining: 5.

I have only one player from this fixture in my team and will make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 pm IST; Sunday, April 2.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 137.

1) Mitchell Marsh (ALL) (DC) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (11 Credits) - IN

2) Mukesh Kumar (BOWL) (DC) (7 Credits) - OUT | Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits) - IN.

3) Sam Curran (ALL) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Abhishek Sharma (ALL) (SRH) (7.5 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer).

I'm keeping my transfers relatively simple ahead of the match, and I have no intention of excluding Jos Buttler like I did last season. The IPL 2022 Orange Cap winner's form coming into this game has been decent, and it'll be interesting to see if he can pick up where he left off last time out.

Meanwhile, IPL 2022's Purple Cap winner Yuzvendra Chahal is a dangerous bowler on any surface, especially if he continues bowling a couple of overs towards the end of the innings.

The uncapped transfer was a toss-up between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Abhishek Sharma. Bringing in either of them would mean that I would double up on the opening pair of either side, but considering that this is a decent batting surface, that wouldn't be the worst idea.

Right now, I'm leaning towards Abhishek, with the SRH pace bowling roster looking stronger than RR's, with Boult unlikely to find any swing under the sweltering afternoon sun.

IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 4 - SRH vs RR: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2023 Fantasy Team for IPL Match 4 - SRH vs RR

Players playing in Match 4: Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits), Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (11 Credits), Abhishek Sharma (ALL) (SRH) (7.5 Credits), and Mayank Agarwal (SRH) (BAT) (9 Credits).

With only four players on the team, deciding on the captain becomes a bit easier. Chahal, Buttler, and Mayank are the players I'm considering for captaincy, and I don't intend to repeat the mistake of excluding Buttler like I did last season. I'll make my final choice post the toss.

Other Players

Ishan Kishan (MI) (WK) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 5.

Deepak Hooda (ALL) (LSG) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 6.

Prabhsimran Singh (BAT) (PBKS) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 8.

Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 8.

Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (CSK) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 6.

Ravi Bishnoi (BOWL) (LSG) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 6.

Prithvi Shaw (DC) (BAT) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 7.

