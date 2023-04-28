IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 40 - DC vs SRH | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Delhi Capitals go up against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 40th match of IPL 2023 on Saturday, April 29, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. It's the second game of a doubleheader

Players playing in Match 39: Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (11 Credits), Mohammed Shami (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits), Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9.5 Credits), Venkatesh Iyer (ALL) (KKR) (8.5 Credits), and Suyash Sharma (BOWL) (KKR) (4.5 Credits).

IPL Fantasy 2023 team suggested for the previous game

Credits Remaining: 5.5.

I have only one player from this fixture and will make three regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 7:30 pm IST, Saturday, April 29.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 62

1) Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | David Warner (BAT) (DC) (10 Credits) - IN

2) Venkatesh Iyer (ALL) (KKR) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Axar Patel (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits) - IN

3) Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (11 Credits) - OUT | Aiden Markram (BAT) (SRH) (9 Credits) - IN

4) Suyash Sharma (BOWL) (KKR) (4.5 Credits) - OUT | Yashasvi Jaiswal (BAT) (RR) (8.5 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer).

I'm seriously questioning the need to make more than two transfers a game, but with 65 transfers left and 31 games to play, I will have to use them at some point, and this isn't a bad game to do that. Aiden Markram is the only SRH player worth picking in my view because despite his lack of returns, he is the team's best player of spin and has an above average strike rate.

With Washington Sundar out of the side, Markram is likely to take up the onus of bowling off-spin on himself, and should play as a proper all-rounder despite being listed as a batter.

Axar Patel and David Warner are shoo-ins, especially after the former's POTM-winning performance in the reverse fixture. I am losing patience with Mitchell Marsh as an IPL Fantasy option, and while I could give him another go instead of Warner depending on DC's composition, this could be the last time I pick him if he doesn't perform.

As for the uncapped transfer, I felt that it's better to use it in the MI-RR fixture to bring Yashasvi Jaiswal in, with none of the other options in the DC-SRH or the CSK-PBKS game catching my eye.

IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 40 - DC vs SRH: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2023 Fantasy Team for IPL Match 40 - DC vs SRH

Players playing in Match 40: Mukesh Kumar (BOWL) (DC) (7 Credits), Aiden Markram (BAT) (SRH) (9 Credits), David Warner (BAT) (DC) (10 Credits), and Axar Patel (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits).

With the reverse fixture between the two teams played out only a few days ago, it's hard not to consider that when I think about my captaincy picks.

Axar Patel looks like the obvious pick, but Markram could rival him if SRH replace Washington Sundar with Abdul Samad, which makes the SRH skipper their second spin-bowling option.

If the wicket is sluggish, I'm not really convinced with Warner as a pick, but considering how high his share is in DC's total runs tally, I'd be surprised if he doesn't get a half-century here. Despite having only three options to consider, this won't be an easy captaincy call.

Other players

Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (11 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 42

Sam Curran (ALL) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 41

Tushar Deshpande (BOWL) (CSK) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 41

KL Rahul (BAT) (LSG) (11 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 43

Prabhsimran Singh (BAT) (PBKS) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 41

Mohammed Shami (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 44

Yashasvi Jaiswal (BAT) (RR) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 42

