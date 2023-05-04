IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 47 - SRH vs KKR | IPL Fantasy Tips

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 47th match of IPL 2023 on Thursday, May 4, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Players playing in Match 46: Cameron Green (ALL) (MI) (9 Credits), Ishan Kishan (WK) (MI) (9 Credits), Arshad Khan (BOWL) (MI) (5 Credits), Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits), and Liam Livingstone (ALL) (PBKS) (9 Credits).

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan. | Vice-captain: Liam Livingstone.

IPL Fantasy 2023 team suggested for the previous game

Credits Remaining: 9.

Total Points: 15,347

Overall Rank: 3,615.

POTM Picks: 13/46

I only have one player from this fixture and will make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 7:30 pm IST, Thursday, May 4.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 49.

1) Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Mayank Agarwal (BAT) (SRH) (9 Credits) - IN

2) Liam Livingstone (ALL) (PBKS) (9 Credits) - OUT | Andre Russell (ALL) (KKR) (10.5 Credits) - IN

3) Arshad Khan (BOWL) (MI) (5 Credits) - OUT | Abhishek Sharma (ALL) (SRH) (8 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer).

While I'd have liked to keep my Punjab Kings (PBKS) players, especially Liam Livingstone, it doesn't make sense to do that when their next game is a few days away. Instead, I'm retaining enough players from the Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings match so that I can go transfer-less for that one.

As for the incoming players, I am bringing Andre Russell (KKR) and Mayank Agarwal (SRH) into my team for the first time since their respective teams' opening fixtures. I have the same reasoning to get both of them in, and it's that they're really due for a match-winning performance.

Russell has started bowling more regularly now, and on a big ground like the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, you can almost count on a couple of SRH batters trying to take on Russell and holing out in the deep. The fact that I'm talking about Russell's bowling as a plus should tell you how good his batting has been this season, and while he has regained his form with a couple of cameos, a substantial knock is yet to arrive.

The same goes for Mayank, who has had a torrid time since the start of last season, and the shift in base hasn't helped the ace batter. While he has got off to a couple of promising starts for SRH, he hasn't been able to make the most of them. Against a rather ineffective KKR opening bowling lineup, this could be the game where he finds his form.

Abhishek Sharma is the obvious choice for the uncapped player transfer, considering his good form heading into this game.

IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 47 - SRH vs KKR: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2023 Fantasy Team for IPL Match 47 - SRH vs KKR

Players playing in Match 47: Suyash Sharma (BOWL) (KKR) (4.5 Credits), Mayank Agarwal (BAT) (SRH) (9 Credits), Andre Russell (ALL) (KKR) (10.5 Credits), and Abhishek Sharma (ALL) (SRH) (8 Credits).

The uncapped players taking part in this match are stronger than your usual options, and I won't be taking them out of consideration for captaincy. The potential impact Dre Russ could have makes him the frontrunner for the captaincy.

Other players

Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 49

Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (CSK) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 49

Mohammed Shami (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 48

Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 48

Ishan Kishan (WK) (MI) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 49

Cameron Green (ALL) (MI) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 49

Tushar Deshpande (BOWL) (CSK) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 49

