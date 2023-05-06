IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 50 - DC vs RCB | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Delhi Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore square off in the 50th match of IPL 2023 on Saturday, May 6, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Credits Remaining: 4.

I don't have any players from this fixture, and I'll make three regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 7:30 pm IST, Saturday, May 6.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3. | Transfers Remaining: 44.

1) Cameron Green (ALL) (MI) (9 Credits) - OUT | Mohammed Siraj (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits) - IN

2) Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (CSK) (10 Credits) - OUT | Faf Du Plessis (BAT) (RCB) (9.5 Credits) - IN

3) Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Mitchell Marsh (ALL) (DC) (9.5 Credits) - IN

4) Tushar Deshpande (BOWL) (CSK) (7 Credits) - OUT | Mohsin Khan (BOWL) (LSG) (8 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer).

It's not the easiest task to pick players from a fixture with no one else already in your team, but it's also a good opportunity to turn around a run of poor form, not that I've had that recently. I have been guilty of picking the wrong player among Virat Kohli and Faf Du Plessis or omitting both, and I'm hoping I'm making the right choice by going for Faf here.

Mohammed Shami rattled DC in their last match, and on a different venue, I'm expecting Siraj to have a similar effect. Lastly, if Mitchell Marsh is fit, bringing him in is a no-brainer. I still feel he owes me a haul this season, and I'm sincerely hoping he delivers in this game.

As for the uncapped transfer, I don't see myself getting anyone from their lineups in their respective last matches. Unless Mukesh Kumar or Vyshak Vijaykumar gets back into the team, I'm eager to pick the fit-again Mohsin Khan ahead of LSG's clash against GT.

IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 50 - DC vs RCB: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2023 Fantasy Team for IPL Match 50 - DC vs RCB

Players playing in Match 50: Faf Du Plessis (BAT) (RCB) (9.5 Credits), Mitchell Marsh (ALL) (DC) (9.5 Credits), and Mohammed Siraj (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits).

With only three players in the team, captaincy becomes a bit easier. Mitchell Marsh, with his all-round abilities, becomes a more attractive captaincy pick than either Faf or Siraj.

Other players

Suyash Sharma (BOWL) (KKR) (4.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 53

Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 51

Mohammed Shami (BOWL) (GT) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 51

Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (11 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 51

Yashasvi Jaiswal (BAT) (RR) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 52

Trent Boult (BOWL) (RR) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 52

Ishan Kishan (WK) (MI) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 54

Mohsin Khan (BOWL) (LSG) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 51

