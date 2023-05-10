IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 56 - KKR vs RR | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns in the 56th match of IPL 2023 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, May 11.

I decided to go for Lalit Yadav over Tushar Deshpande as the uncapped pick due to the team combinations of both sides.

Players playing in Match 55: Mitchell Marsh (ALL) (DC) (9.5 Credits), Lalit Yadav (ALL) (DC) (7.5 Credits), Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits), and Moeen Ali (ALL) (CSK) (9.5 Credits).

Captain: Mitchell Marsh. | Vice-captain: Moeen Ali.

IPL Fantasy 2023 team suggested for the previous game

Credits Remaining: 3.5.

I already have four players from this match and will make one regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 7:30 pm IST, Thursday, May 11.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 1. | Transfers Remaining: 32.

1) Moeen Ali (ALL) (CSK) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (11 Credits) - IN

2) Lalit Yadav (ALL) (DC) (7.5 Credits) - OUT | Yashasvi Jaiswal (BAT) (RR) (8.5 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer)

With four quality players already in the team, there's not much to do transfer-wise for this match. Jos Buttler is the obvious inbound transfer after he regained his form against SRH.

The only question is with respect to the uncapped transfer, where I have to take a call between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rinku Singh. Since I already have Jason Roy and Andre Russell in the team, and with KKR's inexperienced pace bowling roster, Jaiswal seems like the better pick.

IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 56 - KKR vs RR: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2023 Fantasy Team for IPL Match 56 - KKR vs RR

Players playing in Match 56: Yashasvi Jaiswal (BAT) (RR) (8.5 Credits), Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits), Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (11 Credits), Suyash Sharma (BOWL) (KKR) (4.5 Credits), Andre Russell (ALL) (KKR) (10.5 Credits), and Jason Roy (BAT) (KKR) (8 Credits).

There are plenty of good options to choose from because Eden Gardens isn't just a batters' wicket, with spinners getting plenty of assistance as well. That brings Yuzvendra Chahal into the picture as a potential option, although the in-form Jos Buttler, Andre Russell, and Jason Roy are also good picks.

Other players

Mohammed Shami (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 57

Ishan Kishan (WK) (MI) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 57

Suryakumar Yadav (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 57

Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 61

Mitchell Marsh (ALL) (DC) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 59

Poll : 0 votes