IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 60 - RR vs RCB | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Rajasthan Royals face off against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first match of a doubleheader on Sunday, May 14, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. CSK will take on KKR at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in the second match of the day.

Players playing in Match 59: Axar Patel (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits), Jitesh Sharma (WK) (PBKS) (6.5 Credits), Mitchell Marsh (ALL) (DC) (9.5 Credits), Sikandar Raza (ALL) (PBKS) (8 Credits), and Harpreet Brar (BOWL) (PBKS) (7 Credits).

Captain: Mitchell Marsh. | Vice-captain: Sikandar Raza.

IPL Fantasy 2023 team suggested for the previous game

Credits Remaining: 6.

Total Points: 20,417.5.

Overall Rank: 744.

POTM Picks: 19/59.

I have two players from this fixture and will make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 3:30 pm IST, Sunday, May 14.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2. | Transfers Remaining: 22.

1) Sikandar Raza (ALL) (PBKS) (8 Credits) - OUT | Faf Du Plessis (BAT) (RCB) (9.5 Credits) - IN

2) Axar Patel (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits) - OUT | Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits) - IN

3) Harpreet Brar (BOWL) (PBKS) (7 Credits) - OUT | Tushar Deshpande (BOWL) (CSK) (7 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer).

It's hard to gauge how the wicket will be at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, with the most recent game between RR and SRH seeing a total of 214 getting chased down despite the ground's reputation of being hard to score runs in.

With this being a day game, the wicket should be on the slower side, but based on what we saw in the last match, it should play well for the batters. Faf Du Plessis' consistency has been unreal, and I see him delivering for his side in this match.

Glenn Maxwell is a Wildcard pick, and on a venue like this where clearing the boundaries is a bit of a hassle, he could either do it with ease or get out playing a shot that would've been six at any other venue.

With Jaiswal already on my team, I don't see anyone else I want to bring in from either side, and it makes more sense to pick Tushar Deshpande from the CSK-KKR clash.

IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 60 - RR vs RCB: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2023 Fantasy Team for IPL Match 60 - RR vs RCB

Players playing in Match 60: Yashasvi Jaiswal (BAT) (RR) (8.5 Credits), Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits), Faf Du Plessis (BAT) (RCB) (9.5 Credits), and Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits).

The pitch report will dictate the captaincy decisions I take because all these players are in good form, although I may have to discount Maxwell from this because of his generally poor run away from home. However, I'm certainly considering him a captaincy option and wouldn't have got him in otherwise.

Other players

Varun Chakravarthy (BOWL) (KKR) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 61

Suryakumar Yadav (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 63

Mohammed Shami (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 62

Aiden Markram (BAT) (SRH) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 62

Tushar Deshpande (BOWL) (CSK) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 61

Jitesh Sharma (WK) (PBKS) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 64

Mitchell Marsh (ALL) (DC) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 64

