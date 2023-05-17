IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 64 - PBKS vs DC | IPL Fantasy Tips

Punjab Kings (PBKS) square off against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 64th game of IPL 2023 on Wednesday (May 17) at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

I made quite a few changes to my transfer plans for the Tuesday game, and they worked out well.

Players playing in Match 63: Suryakumar Yadav (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits), Hrithik Shokeen (BOWL) (MI) (6.5 Credits), Marcus Stoinis (ALL) (LSG) (9.5 Credits), Krunal Pandya (ALL) (LSG) (9 Credits)

IPL Fantasy 2023 team suggested for the previous game

Captain: Marcus Stoinis | Vice-captain: Krunal Pandya

Credits Remaining: 8

Total Points: 21,721

Overall Rank: 570

POTM Picks: 21/63

I have two players from this game and will make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 7:30 pm IST, Wednesday, May 17

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 13

1) Marcus Stoinis (ALL) (LSG) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits) - IN

2) Krunal Pandya (ALL) (LSG) (9 Credits) - OUT | Liam Livingstone (ALL) (PBKS) (9 Credits) - IN

3) Hrithik Shokeen (BOWL) (MI) (6.5 Credits) - OUT | Mukesh Kumar (BOWL) (DC) (7 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer)

The current team composition has made it tough for me to get the players I want for this game, with Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen holding up two overseas slots and Mitchell Marsh taking up the other.

I only have one remaining overseas slot, and I'm using it to get Liam Livingstone. This wicket is one that will hardly spin, which will make it easier for the Englishman to take the attack to Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel. If he can avoid getting out early, Livingstone could have a stellar outing.

It was befuddling to see why Mukesh Kumar bowled only one over in the reverse fixture. On a likely seamer-friendly surface, he should get more overs and add to his wicket tally.

There aren't many good Indian batting options in either franchise. Having used my uncapped transfer to get Mukesh Kumar, I'm opting to bring Shikhar Dhawan in over Prabhsimran Singh.

I'm still surprised that I have Sai Sudharsan and Mohammed Shami in the team, but it makes more sense to take Hrithik Shokeen out, especially with his place not guaranteed for the next game.

IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 64 - PBKS vs DC: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2023 Fantasy Team for IPL Match 64 - PBKS vs DC

Players playing in Match 64: Jitesh Sharma (WK) (PBKS) (6.5 Credits), Mitchell Marsh (ALL) (DC) (9.5 Credits), Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits), Liam Livingstone (ALL) (PBKS) (9 Credits), and Mukesh Kumar (BOWL) (DC) (7 Credits)

The outfield and the likely wicket at the HPCA Stadium are as close to overseas conditions as they can get, so someone like Mitchell Marsh could finally fire with the bat.

He's still the team's highest wicket-taker, and I expect him to star with the ball as well in this game and am likely to make him the captain. It's a toss-up between Shikhar Dhawan and Livingstone for the vice-captain slot.

Other players

Aiden Markram (BAT) (SRH) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 65

Varun Chakravarthy (BOWL) (KKR) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 68

Sai Sudharsan (BAT) (GT) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 70

Mohammed Shami (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 70

Heinrich Klaasen (WK) (SRH) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 65

Suryakumar Yadav (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 69

