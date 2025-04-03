IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 15 - KKR vs SRH | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 15th match of IPL 2025 on Thursday, April 3, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Ad

I chose to use the Free Hit Booster to put out a full XI of players for RCB's clash against GT, with the decision to captain Jos Buttler making it a decent outcome in the end.

The Free Hit IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Captain: Jos Buttler. | Vice-Captain: Virat Kohli.

Ad

Trending

Booster Played: Free Hit.

Points Scored: 4593

I already have four players from this fixture and will make one more transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 7.30 pm IST; Thursday, April 3.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 1 | Transfers Remaining: 175.

1) Glenn Maxwell (PBKS) (ALL) (9 Credits) - OUT | Nitish Kumar Reddy (KKR) (ALL) (9 Credits) - IN

Ad

I'm opting to retain the in-form Shreyas Iyer for PBKS's upcoming clash against RR (M18) and will only be transferring Glenn Maxwell out ahead of this match. That leaves me with only nine credits to spend, ruling out several popular options such as Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Pat Cummins.

Right now, I'm likely to go with Nitish Kumar Reddy, SRH's No. 4 batter. He got off to a couple of decent starts in both their opening fixtures and will want to play a knock with more substance tonight. While he's yet to bowl this season, their bowling struggles mean that sooner or later, Reddy's medium pace could also be called up, making him an even better option.

Ad

However, I might also go with Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami or young leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari instead of Nitish depending on the toss and the pitch report.

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 15 - KKR vs SRH: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 15 - KKR vs SRH

Players playing in Match 15: Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) (BAT) (8.5 Credits), Harshit Rana (KKR) (BOWL) (9 Credits), Sunil Narine (KKR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits), Ishan Kishan (SRH) (WK) (9 Credits), and Harshal Patel.

Ad

Despite his indifferent record against KKR, Narine's high points ceiling and role in this team makes him a strong captaincy option. Ishan Kishan started this season with a terrific ton, but has followed that up with back-to-back single-digit scores. He'll be keen to get back among the runs and could certainly do so, thereby also making him a decent IPL Fantasy captaincy choice.

Other Players

Noor Ahmad (CSK) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 17

Ad

Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) (BOWL) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 17

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 16

Nicholas Pooran (LSG) (WK) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 16

Shardul Thakur (LSG) (ALL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 16

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) (BAT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 18

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback