IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 16 - LSG vs MI | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will go up against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 16th match of IPL 2025 on Friday, April 4, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 15: Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) (BAT) (8.5 Credits), Harshit Rana (KKR) (BOWL) (9 Credits), Sunil Narine (KKR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits), Ishan Kishan (SRH) (WK) (9 Credits), and Nitish Kumar Reddy (SRH) (ALL) (9 Credits).

Captain: Sunil Narine. | Vice-Captain: Ishan Kishan.

Points Scored: 4835.

I have three players on my team from this fixture and plan to make two transfers.

Transfer Deadline: 7.30 pm IST; Friday, April 4.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 173.

1) Harshit Rana (KKR) (BOWL) (9 Credits) - OUT | Ashwani Kumar (MI) (BOWL) (7 Credits) - IN

2) Sunil Narine (KKR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Hardik Pandya (MI) (ALL) (10.5 Credits) - IN

It was a sensational MI debut for young left-arm quick Ashwani Kumar, and he should enjoy bowling on the black soil wicket at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, coupled with its large boundaries. While a four-wicket-haul might be too much to expect once again, he offers great value at only seven credits.

Selecting Ashwani instead of Harshit Rana allows me to bring MI skipper Hardik Pandya in for Sunil Narine. Hardik has bowled really well this season, and should continue to do that in this clash against LSG. He's likely to be heavily involved with the ball, and against the Super Giants' sub-par death bowling lineup, he could score plenty of runs, coming in at the back end of MI's batting innings.

I could try to make a third transfer by taking out Nitish Kumar Reddy or Ishan Kishan, but as of now, I don't have any transfer targets.

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 16 - LSG vs MI: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 16 - LSG vs MI

Players playing in Match 16: Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (10 Credits), Nicholas Pooran (LSG) (WK) (10 Credits), Shardul Thakur (LSG) (ALL) (8.5 Credits), Ashwani Kumar (MI) (BOWL) (7 Credits), and Hardik Pandya (MI) (ALL) (10.5 Credits).

Hardik Pandya's multiple routes to points make him a captaincy favorite, but he's heavily rivaled by the in-form Nicholas Pooran and Suryakumar Yadav, who is looking quite close to returning to his fluent best.

Other Players

Noor Ahmad (CSK) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 17

Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) (BOWL) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 17

Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) (BAT) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 21

Ishan Kishan (SRH) (WK) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 19

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) (BAT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 18

Nitish Kumar Reddy (SRH) (ALL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 19

