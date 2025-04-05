IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 18 - PBKS vs RR | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 18th match of IPL 2025 on Saturday, April 5, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. It's PBKS' first home match of the season and the second game of a Saturday doubleheader, with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) hosting the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the first.

The IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 17: Noor Ahmad (CSK) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits), Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) (BOWL) (8 Credits), Rachin Ravindra (CSK) (ALL) (9 Credits), and Axar Patel (DC) (ALL) (10 Credits).

I have only one player in this fixture and plan to make three transfers to my team.

Transfer Deadline: Saturday, April 5, 7.30 pm IST.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 168.

1) Axar Patel (DC) (ALL) (10 Credits) - OUT | Sanju Samson (WK) (RR) (10 Credits) - IN

2) Rachin Ravindra (CSK) (ALL) (9 Credits) - OUT | Wanindu Hasaranga (ALL) (RR) (9.5 Credits) - IN

3) Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) (BOWL) (8 Credits) - OUT | Lockie Ferguson (PBKS) (BOWL) (7 Credits) - IN

Sanju Samson loves a game against the Punjab Kings, regardless of the venue. The RR captain has been cleared for wicketkeeping and is an easy transfer in for this match.

The star of RR's recent win over CSK, Wanindu Hasaranga, is another player I'm keen to include in my Fantasy team. The Sri Lankan leg spinner is one of the most consistent wicket-takers in T20 cricket, and while he can be expensive, I expect a minimum of two wickets from him in this match. He has also underperformed with regard to his batting potential, and a useful knock with the bat from him is definitely around the corner.

Enabling the inclusion of these more expensive assets is Lockie Ferguson. At just seven credits, the Kiwi pacer is an absolute steal on IPL Fantasy 2025, and on a surface that should aid the pacers, he should have a good outing.

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 18 - PBKS vs RR: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 18 - PBKS vs RR

Players playing in Match 18: Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) (BAT) (10 Credits), Lockie Ferguson (PBKS) (BOWL) (7 Credits), Sanju Samson (WK) (RR) (10 Credits), and Wanindu Hasaranga (ALL) (RR) (9.5 Credits).

Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, and Hasaranga are the players I'm likely to consider for captaincy in this match, with Hasaranga's all-round point-scoring potential quite appealing on a venue that isn't likely to be overly friendly to the batters.

Other Players

Nicholas Pooran (LSG) (WK) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 21

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (10 Credits | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 20

Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) (BAT) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 21

Ishan Kishan (SRH) (WK) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 19

Noor Ahmad (CSK) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 22

Nitish Kumar Reddy (SRH) (ALL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 19

Ashwani Kumar (MI) (BOWL) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 20

