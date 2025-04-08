IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 21 - KKR vs LSG | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) go up against the Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) in the 21st match of IPL 2025 on Tuesday, April 8, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Ad

The choice to back Liam Livingstone over Will Jacks didn't end well, with Bumrah's return expectedly costing Ashwani Kumar his place in the MI playing XI.

The IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 20: Ashwani Kumar (MI) (BOWL) (7 Credits), Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (10 Credits), Liam Livingstone (RCB) (ALL) (9 Credits), Josh Hazlewood (RCB) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits), and Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (10.5 Credits).

Ad

Trending

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav. | Vice-Captain: Virat Kohli.

Total Points: 6573.

I have two players from this fixture and plan to make three transfers ahead of this match.

Transfer Deadline: Monday, April 7, 7.30 pm IST.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 159.

1) Liam Livingstone (RCB) (ALL) (9 Credits) - OUT | Digvesh Rathi (LSG) (BOWL) (7 Credits) - IN

Ad

2) Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (10 Credits) - OUT | Sunil Narine (MI) (ALL) (8.5 Credits) - IN

3) Ashwani Kumar (MI) (BOWL) (7 Credits) - OUT | Harshit Rana (KKR) (BOWL) (9 Credits) - IN

To replace Ashwani Kumar, who was playing the role of an enabler on the team, I'm happy to bring in LSG's Digvesh Rathi. The mystery spinner costs only seven credits and appears to be a mainstay in this LSG team, bowling in some very wicket-taking phases of the game.

Ad

His idol, Sunil Narine, is my main transfer in for this match. The Caribbean all-rounder is yet to produce a big performance with either bat or ball this season, but I'm expecting big things from Narine against LSG, a team he has a great record against.

With the overseas slots taken up after Narine's transfer, I'm content to go for Harshit Rana as my final pick for this match. The seamer has picked up only three wickets in four matches this season, but his wicket-taking records suggest he is a much better bowler.

Ad

Given LSG's tendency to use wickets in bulk towards the end of their innings, Harshit could be a very effective selection in today's match.

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 21 - KKR vs LSG: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 21 - LSG vs KKR

Players playing in Match 21: Nicholas Pooran (LSG) (WK) (10 Credits), Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) (BAT) (8.5 Credits), Harshit Rana (KKR) (BOWL) (9 Credits), Sunil Narine (MI) (ALL) (8.5 Credits), and Digvesh Rathi (LSG) (BOWL) (7 Credits).

Ad

The two West Indian stars from either team are the primary captaincy options for this match, but Ajinkya Rahane and Harshit Rana wouldn't be bad options either, with both players due for a big score/wicket haul. I'll make my final decision post the pitch report and the toss.

Other Players

Noor Ahmad (CSK) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 22

Shubman Gill (GT) (BAT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 23

Ad

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) (BAT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 22

Prasidh Krishna (GT) (BOWL) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 23

Josh Hazlewood (RCB) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 24

Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 24

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreyas Shreyas G is a journalist who covers Fantasy sports, Cricket, Kabaddi, and other Indian sports at Sportskeeda. Adept at crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying updated on the latest trends, Shreyas ensures Sportskeeda readers receive well-informed and compelling content.



He's a huge fan of KL Rahul, David De Gea, and Spurs. He also finished #39 in the ICC World T20 2021 Fantasy League and #35 in the ICC Women's T20 WC 2023 Fantasy League. Know More