IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 22 - PBKS vs CSK | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) square off with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 22nd match of IPL 2025 on Tuesday, April 8, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. It's the second game of a doubleheader, with KKR and LSG facing off in the first.

The IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 21: Nicholas Pooran (LSG) (WK) (10 Credits), Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) (BAT) (8.5 Credits), Harshit Rana (KKR) (BOWL) (9 Credits), Sunil Narine (MI) (ALL) (8.5 Credits), and Digvesh Rathi (LSG) (BOWL) (7 Credits).

I have two players in this match and plan to make three transfers to add to them.

Transfer Deadline: Tuesday, April 8, 7.30 pm IST.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 156.

1) Sunil Narine (MI) (ALL) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Marcus Stoinis (PBKS) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) - IN

2) Harshit Rana (KKR) (BOWL) (9 Credits) - OUT | Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) (BOWL) (8 Credits) - IN

3) Nicholas Pooran (LSG) (WK) (10 Credits) - OUT | Devon Conway (CSK) (WK) (8.5 Credits) - IN

Marcus Stoinis is my primary transfer in for this match. PBKS's ₹11 Crore buy at the auction is yet to click this season, and has been a bust with both bat and ball in all three matches. However, the Australian all-rounder's style of bowling suits this venue really well. In addition, he enjoys an excellent record with the bat against CSK, making him a good Fantasy option. However, if the venue appears to assist spinners, I might opt to go for Glenn Maxwell instead.

To replace Nicholas Pooran, I'm backing Devon Conway to come good for CSK. The highly consistent Kiwi keeper-batter has an IPL average of 46.85 and is one of the most bankable batters, regardless of the venue or the pitch.

Lastly, I'm happy to bring Khaleel Ahmed back into my team for this match. At eight credits, the left-arm seamer offers terrific value on IPL Fantasy and has been in great form all season, with eight wickets in four outings. I expect him to have another good day with the ball on a wicket that should offer plenty of assistance.

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 22 - PBKS vs CSK: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 22 - PBKS vs CSK

Players playing in Match 22: Noor Ahmad (CSK) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits), Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) (BAT) (10 Credits), Devon Conway (CSK) (WK) (8.5 Credits), Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) (BOWL) (8 Credits), and Marcus Stoinis (PBKS) (ALL) (9.5 Credits).

All five players could genuinely be considered as captaincy options, making the decision tricky tonight. The nature of the pitch and the toss will guide my final call, but it won't be easy.

Other Players

Shubman Gill (GT) (BAT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 23

Digvesh Rathi (LSG) (BOWL) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 26

Prasidh Krishna (GT) (BOWL) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 23

Josh Hazlewood (RCB) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 24

Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 24

Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) (BAT) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 25

Shreyas G is a journalist who covers Fantasy sports, Cricket, Kabaddi, and other Indian sports at Sportskeeda.



He's a huge fan of KL Rahul, David De Gea, and Spurs. He also finished #39 in the ICC World T20 2021 Fantasy League and #35 in the ICC Women's T20 WC 2023 Fantasy League. Know More