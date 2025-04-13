IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 28 - RR vs RCB | IPL Fantasy Tips

By Shreyas
Modified Apr 13, 2025 00:11 IST
2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty
Wanindu Hasaranga could be an excellent captaincy option in this match.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) meet in the 28th match of IPL 2025 on Sunday, April 13, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

The decision to back Abhishek Sharma over Travis Head in M27 went well, although missing Harshal Patel's points haul was a slight disappointment.

The IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.
Players playing in Match 27: Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) (BAT) (10 Credits), Abhishek Sharma (SRH) (ALL) (10 Credits), Glenn Maxwell (PBKS) (ALL) (9 Credits), and Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) (WK) (9.5 Credits).

Captain: Abhishek Sharma. | Vice-Captain: Shreyas Iyer.

Total Points: 9,702.

I have two players from this fixture and plan to make two transfers.

Transfer Deadline: Sunday, April 13, 3.30 pm IST.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 139.

1) Abhishek Sharma (SRH) (ALL) (10 Credits) - OUT | Sanju Samson (RR) (WK) (10 Credits) - IN

2) Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) (WK) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Wanindu Hasaranga (RR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) - IN

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium is a venue where runs won't flow easy, and teams will have to maximize the powerplay. Samson enjoys a good record at this ground, and, in general, does well in evening matches. If he can survive the disciplined new ball bowling of RCB, the RR skipper could be on for a big score.

However, it's the spinners who could be the stars in this fixture. The large boundaries and the slowness of the wicket make it very hard to score runs off them, and that's why I'm keen on bringing in former RCB man Wanindu Hasaranga.

While the Sri Lankan all-rounder missed RR's last outing against GT, he's expected to return for this fixture, and if he does, I'm surely bringing him in for his excellent matchups against the RCB middle order.

I might consider making an extra transfer to take Glenn Maxwell out, although I'm unsure on who I'd look to bring in.

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 28 - RR vs RCB: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 28 - RR vs RCB
Players playing in Match 28: Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (10.5 Credits), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) (BOWL) (9 Credits), Wanindu Hasaranga (RR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits), and Sanju Samson (RR) (WK) (10 Credits).

Wanindu Hasaranga is definitely a prime captaincy candidate if he makes it to the RR playing XI because of his innate wicket-taking bowling style. Virat Kohli and Sanju Samson are good run accumulators who'll have to be at their best in this fixture and make solid captaincy options as well, although the quality of both teams' new-ball bowling poses a threat to them.

Other Players

Digvesh Rathi (LSG) (BOWL) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 30

Noor Ahmad (CSK) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 30

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) (BAT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 31

Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) (BAT) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 31

Prasidh Krishna (GT) (BOWL) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 35

Glenn Maxwell (PBKS) (ALL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 31

Nicholas Pooran (LSG) (WK) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 30

About the author
Shreyas

Shreyas

Shreyas G is a journalist who covers Fantasy sports, Cricket, Kabaddi, and other Indian sports at Sportskeeda. Adept at crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying updated on the latest trends, Shreyas ensures Sportskeeda readers receive well-informed and compelling content.

He's a huge fan of KL Rahul, David De Gea, and Spurs. He also finished #39 in the ICC World T20 2021 Fantasy League and #35 in the ICC Women's T20 WC 2023 Fantasy League.

Know More

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
