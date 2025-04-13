IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 29 - DC vs MI | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Delhi Capitals (DC) take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 29th match of IPL 2025 on Sunday, April 13, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. It's the second match of a doubleheader, with RR hosting RCB in the first.

The IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 28: Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (10.5 Credits), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) (BOWL) (9 Credits), Wanindu Hasaranga (RR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits), and Sanju Samson (RR) (WK) (10 Credits).

I have no players from this match and intend to make four transfers as a result.

Transfer Deadline: Sunday, April 13, 7.30 pm IST.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 4 | Transfers Remaining: 135.

1) Wanindu Hasaranga (RR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Ryan Rickelton (MI) (WK) (8.5 Credits) - IN

2) Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) (BOWL) (9 Credits) - OUT | Axar Patel (DC) (ALL) (10 Credits) - IN

3) Glenn Maxwell (PBKS) (ALL) (9 Credits) - OUT | Faf du Plessis (DC) (BAT) (8.5 Credits) - IN

4) Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Hardik Pandya (MI) (ALL) (10.5 Credits) - IN

Hardik Pandya is currently the most wicket-taking MI bowler, and with his batting form also really picking up in their last game, he's all but a must-have in this match.

Faf du Plessis struggled to get going in Bengaluru against RCB, but he remains a strong IPL Fantasy pick for this game. The Proteas opener has enjoyed batting against MI in the last couple of seasons, and if he can avoid a dismissal in the first couple of overs, a big score is definitely on the cards for him.

Another Proteas opener could also really enjoy this match. Ryan Rickelton has been timing the ball beautifully since the beginning of this season, but much like Heinrich Klaasen, he has been unable to convert his starts into bigger scores, barring one half-century against KKR. At one of the most high-scoring venues from last season, Rickelton could deliver on his promise.

It's the final transfer that I'm having some trouble deciding, as it's a toss-up between DC captain Axar Patel and their in-form keeper-batter KL Rahul. As a huge KL fan myself, this decision should be a no-brainer, especially against MI, one of his favorite opponents.

However, KL's record at the Arun Jaitley Stadium is quite poor, while it's quite the contrary for Axar. He has some good matchups against the MI batters and knows this venue inside out, and after getting some starts with the bat, this could well be the game where he also shines with the bat.

I'm likely to debate this decision right up to the deadline, but as of now, I'm leaning toward Axar.

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 29 - DC vs MI: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 29 - DC vs MI

Players playing in Match 29: Axar Patel (DC) (ALL) (10 Credits), Hardik Pandya (MI) (ALL) (10.5 Credits), Faf du Plessis (DC) (BAT) (8.5 Credits), and Ryan Rickelton (MI) (WK) (8.5 Credits).

All four players would make good IPL Fantasy captaincy options, and I'll make my final call based on the team combinations and the toss.

Other Players

Digvesh Rathi (LSG) (BOWL) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 30

Noor Ahmad (CSK) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 30

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) (BAT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 31

Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) (BAT) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 31

Prasidh Krishna (GT) (BOWL) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 35

Sanju Samson (RR) (WK) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 32

Nicholas Pooran (LSG) (WK) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 30

