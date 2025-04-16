IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 32 - DC vs RR | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) meet in the 32nd match of IPL 2025 on Wednesday, April 16, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Ad

The IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 31: Glenn Maxwell (PBKS) (ALL) (9 Credits), Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) (BAT) (10 Credits), Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) (BAT) (8.5 Credits), Sunil Narine (KKR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits), Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) (BOWL) (10 Credits), and Priyansh Arya (PBKS) (BAT) (7 Credits).

Ad

Trending

Captain: Sunil Narine. | Vice-Captain: Glenn Maxwell

Total Points: 10,484.

I have two players from this fixture and intend to make three transfers to my team.

Transfer Deadline: Wednesday, April 16, 7.30 pm IST.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 128.

1) Sunil Narine (KKR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Sanju Samson (RR) (WK) (10 Credits) - IN

Ad

2) Glenn Maxwell (PBKS) (ALL) (9 Credits) - OUT | Vipraj Nigam (DC) (ALL) (7 Credits) - IN

3) Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) (BAT) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Wanindu Hasaranga (RR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) - IN

The last time Sanju Samson played an IPL match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, he smashed a 46-ball 86 last season against DC, albeit in a losing cause. I'm hoping that he can produce a similar performance in this fixture when bringing him in, especially after his very scratchy-looking knock against RCB in RR's last outing.

Ad

Vipraj Nigam has been one of the finds of the season. The fearless DC bowling all-rounder clearly appears to have the backing of his skipper, Axar Patel, to bowl in all the difficult stages of the game, including the powerplay and the death overs. The leg spinner appears to be a dangerous wicket-taker and looks set to complete his full quota of overs in every game. At seven credits, he's a real bargain.

Ad

Just like how Vipraj Nigam has the backing of Axar, Wanindu Hasaranga has mine. I always have a soft spot for wicket-taking bowling all-rounders, and Hasaranga is one player that has always rewarded my Fantasy team in international matches and other franchise leagues.

He has had a couple of good games for RR but has yet to consistently put in good performances. After DC's dreadful night out playing spin, I'm fairly confident about Hasaranga's chances of picking up wickets in this fixture and am backing him to come good tonight.

Ad

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 32 - DC vs RR: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 32 - DC vs RR

Players playing in Match 32: KL Rahul (DC) (WK) (10 Credits), Axar Patel (DC) (ALL) (10 Credits), Vipraj Nigam (DC) (ALL) (7 Credits), Wanindu Hasaranga (RR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits), and Sanju Samson (RR) (WK) (10 Credits).

Ad

There are quite a few captaincy options in this fixture, with the type of pitch and the result of the toss likely to influence my decision. If it's batter-friendly, KL Rahul and Samson are the favorites, while Axar and Hasaranga enter the fray if the wicket has something in it for the spinners.

Other Players

Digvesh Rathi (LSG) (BOWL) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 36

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) (BAT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 34

Ad

Priyansh Arya (PBKS) (BAT) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 34

Prasidh Krishna (GT) (BOWL) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 35

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 33

Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) (BOWL) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 34

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreyas Shreyas G is a journalist who covers Fantasy sports, Cricket, Kabaddi, and other Indian sports at Sportskeeda. Adept at crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying updated on the latest trends, Shreyas ensures Sportskeeda readers receive well-informed and compelling content.



He's a huge fan of KL Rahul, David De Gea, and Spurs. He also finished #39 in the ICC World T20 2021 Fantasy League and #35 in the ICC Women's T20 WC 2023 Fantasy League. Know More