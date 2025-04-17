IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 33 - MI vs SRH | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will go up against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 33rd match of IPL 2025. The contest will be held on Thursday, April 17, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The punt to go for Karun Nair over Vipraj Nigam met an unlucky end, with Sanju Samson retiring hurt along similar lines.

The IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 32: KL Rahul (DC) (WK) (10 Credits), Axar Patel (DC) (ALL) (10 Credits), Karun Nair (DC) (BAT) (8 Credits), Wanindu Hasaranga (RR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits), and Sanju Samson (RR) (WK) (10 Credits).

Captain: Sanju Samson. | Vice-Captain: Karun Nair.

Total Points: 10,777.

I have only one player on my team from this fixture and plan to make three transfers.

Transfer Deadline: Thursday, April 17, 7.30 pm IST.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 125.

1) Sanju Samson (RR) (WK) (10 Credits) - OUT | Hardik Pandya (MI) (ALL) (10.5 Credits) - IN

2) Wanindu Hasaranga (RR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Ishan Kishan (SRH) (WK) (9 Credits) - IN

3) Axar Patel (DC) (ALL) (10 Credits) - OUT | Pat Cummins (SRH) (ALL) (10 Credits) - IN

A run-fest is expected at the Wankhede Stadium tonight, but this season, a lot of games expected to be high-scoring haven't turned out to be so, and I'll be keeping a close eye on the pitch report today.

I already have Suryakumar Yadav on my team, and I'm adding MI captain Hardik Pandya to join the vice-captain in my Fantasy team. Hardik promoted himself to No. 5 in MI's last outing, and while it didn't pay off, it's a good sign for his Fantasy point-scoring potential.

He also under-bowled himself last match, but given how little the Wankhede pitch assists the spinners, Hardik is likely to bowl 3-4 overs in this fixture and add to his already significant wickets tally.

Ishan Kishan's form has tapered off since his hundred in the opening game of the season, and the southpaw will be keen to shine at what was his home ground for so long and against his former side.

Lastly, it was a toss-up between Travis Head and his compatriot Pat Cummins, but for now, I'm going with the latter. There's something about the SRH captain whenever he faces the Mumbai Indians, as he turns into a proper all-rounder who can deliver with both bat and ball. He's my big differential for this fixture.

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 33 - MI vs SRH: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 33 - MI vs SRH

Players playing in Match 33: Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (10 Credits), Hardik Pandya (MI) (ALL) (10.5 Credits), Ishan Kishan (SRH) (WK) (9 Credits), and Pat Cummins (SRH) (ALL) (10 Credits).

All four players are quite capable captaincy options for this fixture, with not much separating them. SRH's disappointing bowling attack and SKY's stellar record at the Wankhede Stadium in the IPL put him slightly above the rest, but my final decision will hinge upon the pitch report and the toss.

Other Players

Digvesh Rathi (LSG) (BOWL) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 36

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) (BAT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 34

Priyansh Arya (PBKS) (BAT) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 34

Prasidh Krishna (GT) (BOWL) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 35

KL Rahul (DC) (WK) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 35

Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) (BOWL) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 34

Karun Nair (DC) (BAT) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 35

