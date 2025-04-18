IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 34 - RCB vs PBKS | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) square off with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 34th match of IPL 2025 on Friday, April 18, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The punt to go for Jasprit Bumrah over Hardik Pandya didn't yield the best of results, and I was lucky to get away with a smaller margin of difference between the two players.

The IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 33: Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (10 Credits), Jasprit Bumrah (MI) (BOWL) (10 Credits), Ishan Kishan (SRH) (WK) (9 Credits), and Pat Cummins (SRH) (ALL) (10 Credits).

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav. | Vice-Captain: Jasprit Bumrah.

Total Points: 11,031.5

I have three players from this fixture and plan to make three transfers to add to them.

Transfer Deadline: Friday, April 18, 7.30 pm IST.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 122.

1) Ishan Kishan (SRH) (WK) (9 Credits) - OUT | Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (10.5 Credits) - IN

2) Pat Cummins (SRH) (ALL) (10 Credits) - OUT | Josh Hazlewood (RCB) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) - IN

3) Jasprit Bumrah (MI) (BOWL) (10 Credits) - OUT | Krunal Pandya (ALL) (RCB) (8.5 Credits) - IN

With three PBKS players already on the team, I'm keen to load up on players from the home team, RCB. Virat Kohli and Josh Hazlewood are easy picks, with them being the best batting and bowling options, respectively, from the hosts, with Kohli in pretty good form coming into this fixture.

Replacing Cummins mandates that I have to fill an all-rounder's slot, and for now, I'm backing Krunal Pandya to deliver. He does have a fair few favorable match-ups against PBKS batters like Glenn Maxwell and Shreyas Iyer, but his batting potential is limited. If the pitch report suggests that the wicket would be flat and won't assist the spinners much, I could switch to Maxwell or Livingstone instead.

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 34 - RCB vs PBKS: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 34 - RCB vs PBKS

Players playing in Match 34: Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) (BAT) (10 Credits), Priyansh Arya (PBKS) (BAT) (7 Credits), Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) (BOWL) (10 Credits), Krunal Pandya (ALL) (RCB) (8.5 Credits), Josh Hazlewood (RCB) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits), and Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (10.5 Credits).

There are quite a few options to choose from for captaincy today, and the unclear nature of the wicket at the Chinnaswamy Stadium doesn't make it any easier. The weather, pitch report, and the toss will ultimately influence my decision.

Other Players

Digvesh Rathi (LSG) (BOWL) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 36

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 38

Prasidh Krishna (GT) (BOWL) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 35

KL Rahul (DC) (WK) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 35

Karun Nair (DC) (BAT) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 35

