IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 37 - PBKS vs RCB | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 37th match of IPL 2025 on Sunday, April 20, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

The decision to drop Wanindu Hasaranga for a punt on Mayank Yadav cost me dearly in M36.

The IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 36: Digvesh Rathi (LSG) (BOWL) (7 Credits), Mayank Yadav (LSG) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits), Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) (BAT) (10.5 Credits), Mitchell Marsh (LSG) (ALL) (9 Credits), and Rishabh Pant (LSG) (WK) (10.5 Credits).

Captain: Yashasvi Jaiswal. | Vice-Captain: Mitchell Marsh.

Total Points: 11,261.5

I have three players on my team from this fixture and plan to make three more transfers.

Transfer Deadline: Sunday, April 20, 3.30 pm IST.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 113.

1) Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) (BAT) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Phil Salt (RCB) (WK) (10 Credits) - IN

2) Rishabh Pant (LSG) (WK) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Liam Livingstone (RCB) (BOWL) (9 Credits) - IN

3) Mayank Yadav (LSG) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Harpreet Brar (PBKS) (BOWL) (8 Credits) - IN

Rishabh Pant is not someone I want to retain after yesterday's match, and as a result, I'm forced to bring a wicket-keeper in from this fixture. I'm not overly convinced by either Prabhsimran Singh or Josh Inglis and am comfortable selecting Phil Salt instead. The RCB opener does have a negative match-up against Arshdeep Singh, but if he can negotiate that period, a big score could be on the cards.

This is actually a tough game to make transfers for because PBKS have struggled to bat at Mullanpur, suffering a batting collapse in pretty much every match they've played at that venue. This is the first day game at Mullanpur this season, and it's anyone's guess how the wicket will play, and as a result, I'm not overly confident about selecting anyone today.

I am keen on punting on Liam Livingstone, who, along with Jitesh Sharma, has first-hand knowledge about this venue after playing for PBKS last season. Depending on what RCB's playing XI is, Livingstone could play a major role with the ball today, making him a good option.

I'm closing my transfers out with the selection of Harpreet Brar. The crafty left-arm spinner is a genuine force against RCB, and barring Devdutt Padikkal and maybe Rajat Patidar, he has positive match-ups against every other batter. He could also score some handy runs with the bat if Punjab falter once more with the bat.

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 37 - PBKS vs RCB: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 37 - PBKS vs RCB

Players playing in Match 37: Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (10.5 Credits), Priyansh Arya (PBKS) (BAT) (7 Credits), Josh Hazlewood (RCB) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits), Harpreet Brar (PBKS) (BOWL) (8 Credits), Liam Livingstone (RCB) (BOWL) (9 Credits), and Phil Salt (RCB) (WK) (10 Credits).

When in doubt, I'm likely to play it safe, so I could stick with the reliable captaincy options in Virat Kohli and Josh Hazlewood, but the all-round potential of Liam Livingstone and the explosive Phil Salt are also interesting choices.

Other Players

Prasidh Krishna (GT) (BOWL) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 39

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 38

Mitchell Marsh (LSG) (ALL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 40

Digvesh Rathi (LSG) (BOWL) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 40

Sai Sudharsan (GT) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 39

