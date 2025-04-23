IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 41 - SRH vs MI | IPL Fantasy Tips

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Wednesday, April 23. The 41st match of IPL 2025 will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 40: Mitchell Marsh (LSG) (ALL) (9 Credits), Digvesh Rathi (LSG) (BOWL) (7 Credits), Kuldeep Yadav (DC) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits), Karun Nair (DC) (BAT) (8 Credits), and KL Rahul (DC) (WK) (10 Credits).

Captain: KL Rahul. | Vice-Captain: Kuldeep Yadav.

Total Points: 12,828.

I have two players from this fixture and plan to make three transfers.

Transfer Deadline: Wednesday, April 23, 7.30 pm IST.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 100.

1) KL Rahul (DC) (WK) (10 Credits) - OUT | Ryan Rickelton (MI) (WK) (8.5 Credits) - IN

2) Kuldeep Yadav (DC) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Harshal Patel (SRH) (ALL) (8.5 Credits) - IN

3) Mitchell Marsh (LSG) (ALL) (9 Credits) - OUT | Travis Head (SRH) (BAT) (8.5 Credits) - IN

I was strongly considering using the Indian Player Booster in this fixture, but my interest in this one has cooled down, with more competitive matches lined up ahead.

As a result, I'm leaning towards treating this as a regular match and intend to make three transfers. Travis Head loves batting in Hyderabad and is due for a big score. On what should be a flat deck, the Aussie batter should put the MI bowlers under the pump. He is a solid IPL Fantasy option.

While I'd love to retain KL Rahul on the team, I need to transfer him out to afford some of the moves I'd like to make today. The in-form Ryan Rickelton is a solid replacement, especially on such a batter-friendly wicket.

Lastly, I feel Harshal Patel could have a field day with the ball tonight. SRH's strike bowler has a terrific record against MI and should be their main wicket-taker tonight. He'd also be a great option to retain for SRH's next game against CSK (Match No. 43) on the sluggish Chepauk surface.

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 41 - SRH vs MI: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 41 - SRH vs MI

Players playing in Match 41: Hardik Pandya (MI) (ALL) (10.5 Credits), Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (10 Credits), Travis Head (SRH) (BAT) (8.5 Credits), Harshal Patel (SRH) (ALL) (8.5 Credits), and Ryan Rickelton (MI) (WK) (8.5 Credits).

All the players on the team are solid captaincy options in this match, and while Travis Head has a slight edge over the others, this won't be an easy decision to make.

Other Players

Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 42

Sunil Narine (KKR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 44

Prasidh Krishna (GT) (BOWL) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 47

Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 43

Karun Nair (DC) (BAT) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 46

Digvesh Rathi (LSG) (BOWL) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 45

About the author Shreyas Shreyas G is a journalist who covers Fantasy sports, Cricket, Kabaddi, and other Indian sports at Sportskeeda. Adept at crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying updated on the latest trends, Shreyas ensures Sportskeeda readers receive well-informed and compelling content.



He's a huge fan of KL Rahul, David De Gea, and Spurs. He also finished #39 in the ICC World T20 2021 Fantasy League and #35 in the ICC Women's T20 WC 2023 Fantasy League. Know More