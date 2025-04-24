IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 42 - RCB vs RR | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 42nd match of IPL 2025 on Thursday, April 24, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

My decision to play the Indian Warriors Booster in M41 between SRH and MI was punished as the game turned out to be a damp squib, and likewise, the booster.

The IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 41: Hardik Pandya (MI) (ALL) (10.5 Credits), Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (10 Credits), Zeeshan Ansari (SRH) (BOWL) (7 Credits), Abhishek Sharma (SRH) (ALL) (10 Credits), Tilak Varma (MI) (BAT) (10 Credits), Rohit Sharma (MI) (BAT) (9.5 Credits), Harshal Patel (SRH) (ALL) (8.5 Credits), Jasprit Bumrah (MI) (BOWL) (10 Credits), Jaydev Unadkat (SRH) (BOWL) (8 Credits), Vignesh Puthur (MI) (ALL) (7 Credits), and Ishan Kishan (SRH) (WK) (9 Credits).

Captain: Hardik Pandya. | Vice-Captain: Tilak Varma.

Booster Played: Indian Warriors.

Total Points: 13,582.

I have no players from this fixture and plan to make four transfers for this match.

Transfer Deadline: Thursday, April 24, 7.30 pm IST.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 4 | Transfers Remaining: 90

1) Tilak Varma (MI) (BAT) (10 Credits) - OUT | Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (10.5 Credits) - IN

2) Hardik Pandya (MI) (ALL) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Josh Hazlewood (RCB) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) - IN

3) Jasprit Bumrah (MI) (BOWL) (10 Credits) - OUT | Jofra Archer (RR) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) - IN

4) Vignesh Puthur (MI) (ALL) (7 Credits) - OUT | Riyan Parag (RR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) - IN

No one knows what to expect from the wicket at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, but after three pretty low-scoring outings, you'd suspect that one high-scoring encounter was around the corner. Nevertheless, the pacers have enjoyed the most success at the venue. As a result, I'm bringing in Josh Hazlewood and Jofra Archer, two in-form overseas seamers who could trouble their respective opposition batters.

Virat Kohli will want to deliver a standout performance in front of the RCB faithful, and his excellent record facing high pace in recent times bodes well for his upcoming battle against Archer.

Lastly, I'm bringing in RR's stand-in captain Riyan Parag into the team. The batting all-rounder could chip in with a couple of overs with the ball, and his big six-hitting abilities could come to the fore this evening at a ground made for such batters.

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 42 - RCB vs RR: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 42 - RCB vs RR

Players playing in Match 42: Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (10.5 Credits), Riyan Parag (RR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits), Jofra Archer (RR) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits), and Josh Hazlewood (RCB) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits).

All four players are worthy captaincy contenders, and the nature of the wicket is likely to decide my eventual choices. Kohli's familiarity with the venue puts him slightly ahead of the others, but this will once again be a close decision.

Other Players

Zeeshan Ansari (SRH) (BOWL) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 43

Jaydev Unadkat (SRH) (BOWL) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 43

Ishan Kishan (SRH) (WK) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 43

Harshal Patel (SRH) (ALL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 43

Rohit Sharma (MI) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 45

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 45

