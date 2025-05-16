IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Fantasy XI for Match 58 - RCB vs KKR | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 58th match of IPL 2025 on Saturday, May 17. The match will be played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals clash on May 8 (initially M58) was abandoned midway before the BCCI temporarily suspended the league on May 9. With the rest of the tournament getting rescheduled, that fixture will be replayed on May 24. As a result, that match is voided on IPL Fantasy, and all boosters and transfers used in that game will be restored.

Thus, the current team for all players will be the one they had for M57 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings.

IPL Fantasy has also added 11 extra transfers to every team as a result of the rescheduling of the fixtures, which takes my current tally to 57 transfers.

The IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 57: Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) (BAT) (8.5 Credits), Noor Ahmad (CSK) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits), Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) (BOWL) (10.5 Credits), Andre Russell (KKR) (ALL) (10 Credits), Sunil Narine (KKR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits), and Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) (ALL) (10 Credits).

Captain: Sunil Narine. | Vice-Captain: Andre Russell.

Total Points: 18,840.5.

I have four players from this fixture already and plan to make two transfers.

Transfer Deadline: Saturday, May 17, 7.30 pm IST.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 55.

1) Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) (ALL) (10 Credits) - OUT | Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (10.5 Credits) - IN

2) Noor Ahmad (CSK) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Yash Dayal (RCB) (BOWL) (8 Credits) - IN

With four KKR players already on the team from the KKR-CSK clash, the only players I plan to bring in are from RCB. With the situation still unclear around player unavailability and how their form will be affected by the break, I'm leaning towards playing it safe and backing Virat Kohli once again. He has been their most reliable batter this season and made an unbeaten half-century in the reverse fixture.

However, backing Kohli does leave me short on funds for the other transfers, with Yash Dayal the only bowler fitting within the budget after transferring Noor Ahmad out. I am definitely considering making a third transfer by removing Corbin Bosch if a suitable 7-Credit replacement arises. Or I could also take a risk by not selecting Kohli to accommodate other players.

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Fantasy XI for Match 58 - RCB vs KKR: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 58 - RCB vs KKR

Players playing in Match 58: Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) (BOWL) (10.5 Credits), Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) (BAT) (8.5 Credits), Sunil Narine (KKR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits), Andre Russell (KKR) (ALL) (10 Credits), Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (10.5 Credits), and Yash Dayal (RCB) (BOWL) (8 Credits).

Boosters Remaining: 3

Backing Kohli and the KKR all-rounders is the route I'm likely to take with regards to captaincy for this match.

Other Players

Sai Sudharsan (GT) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 60

Corbin Bosch (MI) (ALL) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 63

Priyansh Arya (PBKS) (BAT) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 59

Kuldeep Yadav (DC) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 60

KL Rahul (DC) (WK) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 60

