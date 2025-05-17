IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Fantasy XI for Match 59 - RR vs PBKS | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face off in the 59th match of IPL 2025 on Sunday, May 18, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Unfortunately, M58 between RCB and KKR was abandoned without a toss, with rain playing spoilsport to IPL 2025's resumption. As a result, IPL Fantasy teams remain exactly the same as the one after M57 between KKR and CSK.

The IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game (No transfers made for M58 because the match was abandoned)

I have only one player from this fixture, and with 57 transfers left to burn in the final 12 matches, I intend to make five transfers for this match.

Transfer Deadline: Saturday, May 17, 7.30 pm IST.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 5 | Transfers Remaining: 52.

1) Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) (BOWL) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Yuzvendra Chahal (PBKS) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits) - IN

2) Andre Russell (KKR) (ALL) (10 Credits) - OUT | Mitchell Owen (PBKS) (ALL) (7 Credits) - IN

3) Sunil Narine (KKR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Riyan Parag (RR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) - IN

4) Corbin Bosch (MI) (ALL) (7 Credits) - OUT | Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) (BAT) (10.5 Credits) - IN

5) Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) (ALL) (10 Credits) - OUT | Wanindu Hasaranga (RR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) - IN

With 57 transfers left to spend for the final 12 matches, it makes sense to go hard and make a minimum of four to five transfers in every game to maximize the point-scoring potential gained from them.

While the high-flying PBKS will be the favorites on paper to excel in this match against a beleaguered RR side, the change in conditions and the break will certainly affect their momentum. Nevertheless, I'm backing Yuzvendra Chahal to come good at a venue he knows quite well from his time playing for RR.

I'm also quite excited by the prospect of the hard-hitting Aussie batting all-rounder Mitchell Owen. Likely to slot in at No.3 given PBKS's dearth of overseas options, Owen's IPL debut could go either way, but his high points ceiling and price of 7 credits make him an appealing pick for me.

Coming to the options from RR, I'm pretty keen on bringing Yashasvi Jaiswal into the team. The southpaw has been one of their few shining lights this season, and if he manages to negotiate the initially testing spell from Arshdeep Singh, another big score awaits him.

I'm also backing the all-round duo of Riyan Parag and Wanindu Hasaranga to come good in this match. Riyan played a mind-blowing knock, albeit in a losing cause, against KKR, demonstrating his monstrous six-hitting abilities. His good record at this venue, and the likelihood of also contributing with the ball makes him a worthwhile IPL Fantasy punt.

Lastly, I'm backing Hasaranga to deliver the wickets for RR, with their main strike bowler Archer not returning for the final matches of IPL 2025. However, depending on the pitch report and conditions, I'm open to replacing him with someone like Prabhsimran Singh.

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Fantasy XI for Match 59 - RR vs PBKS: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 59 - RR vs PBKS

Players playing in Match 59: Priyansh Arya (PBKS) (BAT) (7 Credits), Wanindu Hasaranga (RR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits), Mitchell Owen (PBKS) (ALL) (7 Credits), Yuzvendra Chahal (PBKS) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits), Riyan Parag (RR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits), and Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) (BAT) (10.5 Credits).

All the players on the team, including the in-form Priyansh Arya, are quality captaincy choices for this match. My final decision will be based primarily on the pitch report, especially with the wickets at Jaipur quite hard to read this season.

Other Players

Sai Sudharsan (GT) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 60

Noor Ahmad (CSK) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 62

Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) (BAT) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 68

Kuldeep Yadav (DC) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 60

KL Rahul (DC) (WK) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 60

