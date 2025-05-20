IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Fantasy XI for Match 62 - CSK vs RR | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 62nd match of IPL 2025 on Tuesday, May 20, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Ad

The IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 61: Aiden Markram (LSG) (ALL) (9.5 Credits), Harshal Patel (SRH) (ALL) (8.5 Credits), Digvesh Rathi (LSG) (BOWL) (7 Credits), Kamindu Mendis (SRH) (BAT) (8 Credits), and Nicholas Pooran (LSG) (WK) (10 Credits).

Ad

Trending

Captain: Aiden Markram. | Vice-Captain: Nicholas Pooran.

Total Points: 20,157.

I have two players on my team from this fixture and plan to make four transfers.

Transfer Deadline: Tuesday, May 20, 7.30 pm IST.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 4 | Transfers Remaining: 38.

1) Nicholas Pooran (LSG) (WK) (10 Credits) - OUT | Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) (ALL) (10 Credits) - IN

Ad

2) Kamindu Mendis (SRH) (BAT) (8 Credits) - OUT | Ayush Mhatre (CSK) (BAT) (7 Credits) - IN

3) Digvesh Rathi (LSG) (BOWL) (7 Credits) - OUT | Anshul Kamboj (CSK) (BOWL) (7 Credits) - IN

4) Aiden Markram (LSG) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) (BAT) (10.5 Credits) - IN

With CSK having two games remaining, I'm more keen on bringing in players from their team for this match. Ravindra Jadeja is a must-have, and he's become a real force as a batter, with his numbers being quite impressive since moving up to No.4. At seven credits, young Ayush Mhatre is a great budget enabler for the rest of the group stage.

Ad

While I'm fairly certain of the two transfers above, I'm still a bit unsure about the two that follow. Digvesh Rathi's notebook celebration send-off to Abhishek Sharma in yesterday's match resulted in a one-match suspension that threw a wrench into my plans, forcing me to transfer him out.

As of now, since I plan to bring in the expensive Yashasvi Jaiswal, I can only manage to secure Anshul Kamboj as Digvesh's replacement. However, I'm not entirely sold on Jaiswal, with Sanju Samson or even Vaibhav Suryavanshi possible alternatives I'm looking at. I could also make an extra transfer to take Harshal Patel out instead of retaining him.

Ad

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Fantasy XI for Match 62 - CSK vs RR: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 62 - CSK vs RR

Players playing in Match 62: Riyan Parag (RR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits), Noor Ahmad (CSK) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) (ALL) (10 Credits), Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) (BAT) (10.5 Credits), Ayush Mhatre (CSK) (BAT) (7 Credits), and Anshul Kamboj (CSK) (BOWL) (7 Credits).

Ad

The all-rounders are the primary captaincy attraction for my team in this match, with both Parag and Jadeja making some handy contributions with the bat in the reverse fixture. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Noor Ahmad are also quite appealing alternatives.

Other Players

Sai Sudharsan (GT) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 64

Kuldeep Yadav (DC) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 63

KL Rahul (DC) (WK) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 63

Ad

Shubman Gill (GT) (BAT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 64

Harshal Patel (SRH) (ALL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 65

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreyas Shreyas G is a journalist who covers Fantasy sports, Cricket, Kabaddi, and other Indian sports at Sportskeeda. Adept at crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying updated on the latest trends, Shreyas ensures Sportskeeda readers receive well-informed and compelling content.



He's a huge fan of KL Rahul, David De Gea, and Spurs. He also finished #39 in the ICC World T20 2021 Fantasy League and #35 in the ICC Women's T20 WC 2023 Fantasy League. Know More