IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Fantasy XI for Match 69 - PBKS vs MI | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) go up against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the penultimate group-stage match of IPL 2025 on Monday, May 26, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Ad

I was thoroughly disappointed at missing out on a mega points haul in what turned out to be one of the most high-scoring games of IPL 2025 between SRH and KKR in M68, and I am hoping that tonight's fixture helps me turn my fortunes around.

The IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 68: Eshan Malinga (SRH) (BOWL) (7.5 Credits), Abhishek Sharma (SRH) (ALL) (10 Credits), Ishan Kishan (SRH) (WK) (9 Credits), Sunil Narine (KKR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits), Andre Russell (KKR) (ALL) (10 Credits), Varun Chakaravarthy (KKR) (BOWL) (10.5 Credits), and Pat Cummins (SRH) (ALL) (10 Credits).

Ad

Trending

Captain: Andre Russell. | Vice-Captain: Sunil Narine.

Total Points: 22,880.5.

I have three players from this fixture on the team and plan to make four transfers.

Transfer Deadline: Monday, May 26, 7.30pm IST.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 4 | Transfers Remaining: 6.

1) Sunil Narine (KKR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (10 Credits) - IN

Ad

2) Andre Russell (KKR) (ALL) (10 Credits) - OUT | Jasprit Bumrah (MI) (BOWL) (10 Credits) - IN

3) Pat Cummins (SRH) (ALL) (10 Credits) - OUT | Ryan Rickelton (MI) (WK) (8.5 Credits) - IN

4) Varun Chakaravarthy (KKR) (BOWL) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Trent Boult (MI) (BOWL) (9 Credits) - IN

Jaipur has been a happy hunting ground for the batters this season, and with two batting options from PBKS already on the team, my first priority would be to select the right batting picks from MI. Suryakumar Yadav has been absolutely incredible with the bat all season, and his consistency has been unmatched. He's a must-have.

Ad

Ryan Rickelton's debut IPL campaign has been solid, and he'll want to end his season on a positive note, and play an impactful knock that could get his team a spot in the Top 2.

Jasprit Bumrah has been a wicket-taking force for MI since his return from injury, picking up 16 wickets in nine matches at a terrific bowling average of 14.13. It could be a real danger to go without him in future matches.

Ad

Lastly, I'm considering bringing in Trent Boult, MI's highest wicket-taker this season. While he should be a pretty good pick, especially given his familiarity with the venue, I'm tempted by the prospect of selecting Hardik Pandya instead, or even a PBKS player like Josh Inglis, Harpreet Brar, or Arshdeep Singh.

I'll take a final call on that 4th transfer post the toss and the pitch report, with Yuzvendra Chahal's availability also playing a role in the decision.

Ad

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Fantasy XI for Match 69 - PBKS vs MI: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 69 - PBKS vs MI

Players playing in Match 69: Priyansh Arya (PBKS) (BAT) (7 Credits), Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) (BAT) (10 Credits), Yuzvendra Chahal (PBKS) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits), Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (10 Credits), Ryan Rickelton (MI) (WK) (8.5 Credits), Jasprit Bumrah (MI) (BOWL) (10 Credits), and Trent Boult (MI) (BOWL) (9 Credits).

Ad

Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer have been very consistent throughout the season, and are easily the captaincy favorites. However, Bumrah certainly makes a compelling case to be included in the captaincy conversation.

Other Players

Ayush Mhatre (CSK) (BAT) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: None.

Ishan Kishan (SRH) (WK) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: None.

Abhishek Sharma (SRH) (ALL) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs None.

Eshan Malinga (SRH) (BOWL) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs None.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreyas Shreyas G is a journalist who covers Fantasy sports, Cricket, Kabaddi, and other Indian sports at Sportskeeda. Adept at crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying updated on the latest trends, Shreyas ensures Sportskeeda readers receive well-informed and compelling content.



He's a huge fan of KL Rahul, David De Gea, and Spurs. He also finished #39 in the ICC World T20 2021 Fantasy League and #35 in the ICC Women's T20 WC 2023 Fantasy League. Know More