IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Fantasy XI for Match 73: Qualifier 2 - PBKS vs MI | IPL Fantasy Tips

By Shreyas
Modified Jun 01, 2025 01:26 IST
2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty
Which of these two sides will meet RCB in the IPL 2025 Final?

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) lock horns in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025 on Sunday, June 1. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Ad

The decision to back Sai Kishore and Mitchell Santner over Gerald Coetzee and Kusal Mendis in the Eliminator yielded a net positive result, but the captaincy failure from Shubman Gill was a disappointment.

The IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.
The IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Captain: Shubman Gill. | Vice-Captain: Hardik Pandya.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Total Points: 24,627.

We plan to make five transfers for this fixture to get a full XI of players in order to play our Double Power booster.

Transfer Deadline: Sunday, June 1, 7.30 pm IST.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 5 | Transfers Remaining: 5.

1) Sai Sudharsan (GT) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) (BAT) (10 Credits) - IN

Ad

2) Shubman Gill (GT) (BAT) (10 Credits) - OUT | Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) (BOWL) (10 Credits) - IN

3) Mohammed Siraj (GT) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Josh Inglis (PBKS) (WK) (8 Credits) - IN

4) Prasidh Krishna (GT) (BOWL) (8 Credits) - OUT | Priyansh Arya (PBKS) (BAT) (7 Credits) - IN

5) Sai Kishore (GT) (ALL) (8 Credits) - OUT | Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS) (WK) (8.5 Credits) - IN

We were 50-50 on which of the final two matches we would want to use the Double Power booster on, and if the weather report suggests that there isn't likely to be any rain, we plan to use it in this fixture.

Ad

With six MI players already on the team, we are using five transfers to bring in the PBKS players of our choice. Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, and Arshdeep Singh are must-haves in out view, with the hugely popular Prabhsimran Singh a risky option to omit as well.

We're also backing Josh Inglis to come good for PBKS at a venue where the ball comes onto the bat quite nicely. The Aussie keeper-batter batted beautifully to guide the Kings to a win over MI to help them finish at the top of the points table, and he will look to do so once again to get them to the final.

Ad

We're not that keen on retaining Mitchell Santner on our team for this match and might opt to use an extra transfer to replace him with someone more suited to the conditions.

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Fantasy XI for Match 73 - PBKS vs MI: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 73 - PBKS vs MI
IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 73 - PBKS vs MI

Players playing in Match 73: Priyansh Arya (PBKS) (BAT) (7 Credits), Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) (BAT) (10 Credits), Jonny Bairstow (MI) (WK) (8 Credits), Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS) (WK) (8.5 Credits), Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (10 Credits), Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) (BOWL) (10 Credits), Jasprit Bumrah (MI) (BOWL) (10 Credits), Josh Inglis (PBKS) (WK) (8 Credits), Trent Boult (MI) (9 Credits), Hardik Pandya (MI) (ALL) (10.5 Credits), and Mitchell Santner (MI) (ALL) (8.5 Credits).

Ad

Booster Played: Double Power.

Captaincy is arguably the most important part of playing the Double Power Booster, and we're quite keen to get the decision right in this fixture. Suryakumar Yadav has been splendid all season and batted brilliantly against PBKS in their only meeting this season. He is at the top of our captaincy list.

Other batting options like Shreyas Iyer, Josh Inglis, and Jonny Bairstow, as well as Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, are also on our mind.

About the author
Shreyas

Shreyas

Shreyas G is a journalist who covers Fantasy sports, Cricket, Kabaddi, and other Indian sports at Sportskeeda. Adept at crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying updated on the latest trends, Shreyas ensures Sportskeeda readers receive well-informed and compelling content.

He's a huge fan of KL Rahul, David De Gea, and Spurs. He also finished #39 in the ICC World T20 2021 Fantasy League and #35 in the ICC Women's T20 WC 2023 Fantasy League.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Parag Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications