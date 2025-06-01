IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Fantasy XI for Match 73: Qualifier 2 - PBKS vs MI | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) lock horns in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025 on Sunday, June 1. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The decision to back Sai Kishore and Mitchell Santner over Gerald Coetzee and Kusal Mendis in the Eliminator yielded a net positive result, but the captaincy failure from Shubman Gill was a disappointment.

The IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Captain: Shubman Gill. | Vice-Captain: Hardik Pandya.

Total Points: 24,627.

We plan to make five transfers for this fixture to get a full XI of players in order to play our Double Power booster.

Transfer Deadline: Sunday, June 1, 7.30 pm IST.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 5 | Transfers Remaining: 5.

1) Sai Sudharsan (GT) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) (BAT) (10 Credits) - IN

2) Shubman Gill (GT) (BAT) (10 Credits) - OUT | Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) (BOWL) (10 Credits) - IN

3) Mohammed Siraj (GT) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Josh Inglis (PBKS) (WK) (8 Credits) - IN

4) Prasidh Krishna (GT) (BOWL) (8 Credits) - OUT | Priyansh Arya (PBKS) (BAT) (7 Credits) - IN

5) Sai Kishore (GT) (ALL) (8 Credits) - OUT | Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS) (WK) (8.5 Credits) - IN

We were 50-50 on which of the final two matches we would want to use the Double Power booster on, and if the weather report suggests that there isn't likely to be any rain, we plan to use it in this fixture.

With six MI players already on the team, we are using five transfers to bring in the PBKS players of our choice. Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, and Arshdeep Singh are must-haves in out view, with the hugely popular Prabhsimran Singh a risky option to omit as well.

We're also backing Josh Inglis to come good for PBKS at a venue where the ball comes onto the bat quite nicely. The Aussie keeper-batter batted beautifully to guide the Kings to a win over MI to help them finish at the top of the points table, and he will look to do so once again to get them to the final.

We're not that keen on retaining Mitchell Santner on our team for this match and might opt to use an extra transfer to replace him with someone more suited to the conditions.

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Fantasy XI for Match 73 - PBKS vs MI: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 73 - PBKS vs MI

Players playing in Match 73: Priyansh Arya (PBKS) (BAT) (7 Credits), Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) (BAT) (10 Credits), Jonny Bairstow (MI) (WK) (8 Credits), Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS) (WK) (8.5 Credits), Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (10 Credits), Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) (BOWL) (10 Credits), Jasprit Bumrah (MI) (BOWL) (10 Credits), Josh Inglis (PBKS) (WK) (8 Credits), Trent Boult (MI) (9 Credits), Hardik Pandya (MI) (ALL) (10.5 Credits), and Mitchell Santner (MI) (ALL) (8.5 Credits).

Booster Played: Double Power.

Captaincy is arguably the most important part of playing the Double Power Booster, and we're quite keen to get the decision right in this fixture. Suryakumar Yadav has been splendid all season and batted brilliantly against PBKS in their only meeting this season. He is at the top of our captaincy list.

Other batting options like Shreyas Iyer, Josh Inglis, and Jonny Bairstow, as well as Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, are also on our mind.

About the author Shreyas Shreyas G is a journalist who covers Fantasy sports, Cricket, Kabaddi, and other Indian sports at Sportskeeda. Adept at crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying updated on the latest trends, Shreyas ensures Sportskeeda readers receive well-informed and compelling content.



He's a huge fan of KL Rahul, David De Gea, and Spurs. He also finished #39 in the ICC World T20 2021 Fantasy League and #35 in the ICC Women's T20 WC 2023 Fantasy League. Know More