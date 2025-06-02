IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Fantasy XI for Match 74: The Final - RCB vs PBKS | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 74th match of IPL 2025 on Tuesday, June 3, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Ad

I initially planned to use the Double Power Booster in the Qualifier 2 clash between MI and PBKS on Sunday. However, weather concerns and the possibility of a shortened match led to my using the Triple Captain booster instead, saving the Double Power for the Final.

I also made one transfer less, opting not to bring in Prabhsimran Singh.

The IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav. | Vice-Captain: Jasprit Bumrah.

Ad

Trending

Booster Played: Triple Captain.

Total Points: 25,244.

I have four players from this fixture on my team and six transfers left to spend.

Transfer Deadline: Tuesday, June 3, 7.30 pm IST.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 6 | Transfers Remaining: 0.

1) Jonny Bairstow (MI) (WK) (8 Credits) - OUT | Marcus Stoinis (PBKS) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) - IN

Ad

2) Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (10 Credits) - OUT | Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (10.5 Credits) - IN

3) Jasprit Bumrah (MI) (BOWL) (10 Credits), - OUT | Josh Hazlewood (RCB) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) - IN

4) Trent Boult (MI) (9 Credits) - OUT | Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) (BOWL) (9 Credits) - IN

5) Hardik Pandya (MI) (ALL) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Rajat Patidar (RCB) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) - IN

6) Mitchell Santner (MI) (ALL) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Phil Salt (RCB) (WK) (10 Credits) - IN

Due to a bad miscalculation from my side, I will max out at having only 10 players on the team in this Final, despite me wanting to use the Double Power booster. Nevertheless, I am happy with the four PBKS options I have on the team, and will look to maximize on the point-scoring potential of the booster in what I'm hoping is a high-scoring contest.

Ad

Virat Kohli and Josh Hazlewood are must-haves whenever RCB play, and are shoo-ins without any explanation. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has positive match-ups against multiple members of PBKS's top order, and should enjoy a positive outing, especially if RCB are bowling second.

I also wish to take a punt on Marcus Stoinis, especially with PBKS opting to play with only four front-line bowlers in Qualifier 2. Stoinis' big-hitting abilities should definitely come to the fore at this venue, and his all-round point-scoring potential makes him hard to ignore for this match.

Ad

Phil Salt has been in great form since the resumption of the IPL, and with the PBKS new-ball unit having a mediocre run of games leading up to the final, he could prove to be a great fantasy option.

Lastly, I'm backing RCB skipper Rajat Patidar to come good in this crunch fixture. However, I could also opt to take a punt on another player based on the toss result and the pitch report.

Ad

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Fantasy XI for Match 74 - RCB vs PBKS: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 74 - RCB vs PBKS

Players playing in Match 74: Priyansh Arya (PBKS) (BAT) (7 Credits), Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) (BAT) (10 Credits), Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) (BOWL) (10 Credits), Josh Inglis (PBKS) (WK) (8 Credits), Marcus Stoinis (PBKS) (ALL) (9.5 Credits), Rajat Patidar (RCB) (BAT) (9.5 Credits), Phil Salt (RCB) (WK) (10 Credits), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) (BOWL) (9 Credits), Josh Hazlewood (RCB) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits), and Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (10.5 Credits).

Ad

Booster Played: Double Power.

Shreyas Iyer might seem like the best captaincy option on paper based on sheer momentum, but once again, his poor record against the RCB bowlers is at odds with his positive venue record and overall form in IPL 2025.

Virat Kohli is always a strong captaincy choice, with the ever-consistent Josh Hazlewood another good option. I could also take punts on the likes of Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, or Phil Salt, depending on the pitch report.

Ad

Other Players

Prasidh Krishna (GT) (BOWL) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: None.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreyas Shreyas is a cricket and Indian sports writer at Sportskeeda. He has over 6.5 years of experience and writes news, listicles, fantasy, and more. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Management.



Shreyas has always followed cricket and enjoys the aspect of the sport that leads to players having to adapt to different formats. ODI is his favorite format, but he hopes the rule of two new balls is scrapped. He has also played cricket and football at the school level.



Shreyas has written over 2,500 articles for Sportskeeda, including live text commentary for multiple Indian sports. He worked extensively during the Olympics, Asian Games, and the Pro Kabaddi League. He ensures to cite only verified sources and is careful about being respectful towards every player and team.



Shreyas admires KL Rahul for his elegance and personality, and Shardul Thakur for his resilience. He supports the Punjab Kings in the IPL and the New Zealand cricket team internationally.



When not working, he enjoys playing different sports. Know More