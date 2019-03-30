IPL Fantasy 2019, Match 10, DC vs KKR: Who would be the X-Factor in today's game?

Shreyas FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 116 // 30 Mar 2019, 12:23 IST

The Delhi Capitals host the Kolkata Knight Riders for the 10th match of Vivo IPL 2019 and the second match of the doubleheader on Saturday. The Delhi Capitals will have star all-rounder Chris Morris available for selection ahead of this game.

KKR have 2 wins from as many games and have great momentum going forward to this match. They have a streak of 4 away games starting with this one and will want to win the match and secure their spot on the top of the points table. The Delhi Capitals meanwhile will want to get their first home win of the season and please their home fans.

Similarly, Round 1 of IPL Fantasy 2019 is over and Round 2 promises much more points and cricketing action and this game can deliver a truckload of points if we get the right players in our team.

Both sides come into this game with different kind of form but with the same motive, to win. It promises to be a cracker of a contest and let's take a look at who the X-Factor will be for this match.

Pant seems to be in terrific form and should be backed. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)

Rishabh Pant is certainly the X-Factor for today's game and can deliver a lot of points this week since the Delhi Capitals play 3 times in Round 2. Also, he is one player who is a constant threat to the opposition in almost every game and has looked to be in great form ahead of the match.

He will look to take advantage of KKR's weak pace attack and smash for them runs while being a little cautious with the spinners. Pant also has a lot of potential for points behind the stumps because he's a wicket-keeper who effects a lot of dismissals.

Pant is a very popular pick due to his heroics in the first couple of games and missing out on him will be an error. Back him to provide plenty of points both in this match and throughout the season.

