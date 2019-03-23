×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL Fantasy 2019: Match 2, KKR vs SRH: Who would be the X-Factor in today's game?

Shreyas
ANALYST
Feature
23 Mar 2019, 17:37 IST

Dinesh Karthik will want to win the match in front of home fans while Williamson will miss the game due to injury

The Indian Premier League is set to kick off in its 12th edition at 8:00 pm on Saturday, March 23rd as all the attention is being focused on the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai as CSK host RCB for the opener.

Though this game is being widely talked about, 24th March, Sunday will be even better for fans as two games are scheduled to take place and the first will see the Kolkata Knight Riders host the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens.

SRH will miss the services of skipper Kane Williamson for the first couple of games and Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been announced as the stand-in captain. KKR have their share of injury concerns as their young pace guns in Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti have been ruled out of the entire season and Sandeep Warrier and KC Cariappa have been announced as their replacements. They'll also be without the services of Proteas fast bowler Anrich Nortje.

This match promises a lot of fantasy points for those playing the official IPL Fantasy game as many of the front-runners and big picks like David Warner, Andre Russell, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Rashid Khan are set to feature. Let's take a look at one player who can be the X-Factor from this match.

Who else but Sunil Narine?
Wh
o else but Sunil Narine?

The X-Factor for this match is pretty easy to figure out, it's Caribbean T20 star Sunil Narine. The all-rounder will be the most reliable source of points from this match as he assures an explosive start with the bat opening the batting as well as wickets with the ball on this spin-friendly track.

Narine is more of an influence with the ball and will be the go-to bowler for KKR now that their pace attack has been dented and will be under pressure to pick up wickets. He will certainly look to score quick runs and make as much of an impact before getting out. His recent numbers in the Bangladesh Premier League, where he scored 279 runs, show that he's evolving into a proper all-rounder.

He took a break post that T20 event will be well rested and raring to go unlike players like Watson or Russell. Narine was the MVP last season and also got the most points in last season's IPL Fantasy. He is known for his flourishing openings to the season. Hence, back Narine for maximum points as well as good performances in the match.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata Knight Riders David Warner Sunil Narine KKR vs SRH IPL Fantasy League Tips
Shreyas
ANALYST
'Clear your front foot and hit that one for a six'
IPL 2019, Match 2, KKR vs SRH: Dream11 Prediction & Dotball Picks, Playing XI Updates & IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 24th, 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL Fantasy 2019: 5 Must-Have Overseas Players
RELATED STORY
IPL Fantasy 2019: Match 1, CSK vs RCB: Who would be the X-Factor in today's game
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Round 1 Dream11 Season Challenge - Fantasy Tips and Suggestions
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 Fantasy Tips: Setting up your team for this season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 3, MI vs DC: Dream11 Prediction & Dotball Picks, Playing XI Updates & IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 24th, 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 Fantasy Tips: Round 1 - Best Fantasy XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 1, CSK vs RCB Dream11 Prediction & Dotball Picks, Playing XI Updates & IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 23rd, 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 1, CSK vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 23rd, 2019
RELATED STORY
3 Tips to win a good amount in the Dream 11
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us