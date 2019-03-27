×
IPL Fantasy 2019: Match 6, KKR vs KXIP: Who would be the X-Factor in today's game?

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Preview
255   //    27 Mar 2019, 17:04 IST

Power-hitters Andre Russell and Chris Gayle will be in action tonight
Power-hitters Andre Russell and Chris Gayle will be in action tonight

Kolkata Knight Riders got off to a blistering start in the 2019 season of VIVO IPL after Andre Russell's heroics helped them blow away the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening match. Kings XI Punjab, on the other hand, won a controversial match against the Rajasthan Royals thanks to a mankad by their skipper Ravichandran Ashwin.

The two teams will collide at the iconic Eden Gardens tonight as both will look to keep the momentum going. The pitch at Eden Gardens will support the batsmen and the spinners; with players like Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and many more in action tonight, it will be difficult for the fantasy cricket team owners to leave out any of the above players.

However, here is the one player who could prove to be the X-factor tonight and all the fantasy owners must include him in their squads.

Nitish Rana
Nitish Rana

Nitish Rana looked in fine touch against the Sunrisers Hyderabad last Sunday and the KKR batsman lost his wicket because of the uninvited interruption by a floodlight failure. He was the only Knight who succeeded in timing the ball well at the top of the order and Kings XI will face it extremely difficult to stop him tonight.

Ravichandran Ashwin will be the only threat for Rana tonight and, if he sees off Ashwin, he can pile up a mountain of runs. Also, Rana can bowl some overs in the middle, which might earn you a lot of bonus points.

Also Read - IPL 2019, Match 6, KKR vs KXIP: Dream11 Prediction & Dotball Picks, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 27th, 2019

With so many hard-hitters in action tonight lot of fantasy team owners might overlook Rana tonight and thus, he can prove to a be the X-factor of your team tonight. 

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on IPL 2019 news, points table, live scores, orange cap, purple cap and fantasy tips.

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and The Shield WWE. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
