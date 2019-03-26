IPL 2019, Match 6, KKR vs KXIP: Dream11 Prediction & Dotball Picks, Playing XI Updates & IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 27th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy

IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips

Two teams who began their IPL 2019 campaign with incredible comeback wins are pitted against one another. Kolkata Knight Riders host an upbeat Kings XI Punjab side in the sixth match of what has been a promising competition so far.

Amidst the mankading controversy, KXIP pulled off a heist in Jaipur as they breached a previously impenetrable, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, courtesy of a Gayle Storm and head into this match with some of the most explosive T20 players lined up on the other side.

With both teams looking to continue their ascension towards the top of the IPL Points Table, here are a few tips and suggestions for your Dream11 and Dotball Fantasy Teams.

Squads to choose from

Kolkata Knight Riders

Dinesh Karthik(C), Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Prithvi Raj, Sandeep Warrier, Shrikant Mundhe, Harry Gurney, KC Cariappa, Joe Denly, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Nikhil Naik.

Kings XI Punjab

Ravi Ashwin (C), Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, David Miller, Sarfraz Khan, Moises Henriques, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Varun Chakravarthi, PrabhSimran Singh, Nicolas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Andrew Tye, Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi

Playing XI Updates

Kolkata Knight Riders

Sunil Narine is a possible injury concern and could sit this one out as a precautionary measure with Joe Denly and Carlos Brathwaite amongst the probable replacements for the flamboyant all-rounder.

The rest of the side should remain unchanged with Prasidh Krishna set to don the responsibility of death bowling alongside Russell and Lockie Ferguson.

Possible XI: Narine/Denly, Lynn, Uthappa, Rana, Gill, Karthik(C&WK), Russell, Kuldeep, Chawla, Ferguson and Prasidh

Kings XI Punjab

With little spin on offer in the previous game held at the Eden Gardens, Punjab should retain the same set of players with Rahul and Gayle opening the batting. Sarfaraz Khan's cameo in the middle order was a welcome surprise for many. Much of the same would be expected of him on Wednesday as well.

The bowlers look to replicate their exploits in Jaipur, where they restricted the Royals below the target of 185.

Possible XI: Rahul, Gayle, Agarwal, Sarfaraz, Pooran(WK), Mandeep, Ashwin(C), Curran, Mujeeb, Shami and Rajpoot.

Match Details

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab, Indian Premier League 2019, Match 6

27th March 2019, 8:00 PM IST

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Total Matches Played: 23

KKR: 15 (65.2%)

KXIP: 8 (34.8%)

Matches in Eden Gardens: 10 ( 7 KKR, 3 KXIP)

Last 5 Matches: KKR 3 KXIP 2 ( K

Previous Encounters

Last Match: 12 May, 2018: KKR (245-6, 20 overs) beat KXIP (214-8, 20 overs) by 31 runs, Indore

Man of the Match - Sunil Narine (75 off 36, 1/44)

Last Match in Kolkata: 21 April 2018: KXIP (126-1, 11.1 overs) beat KKR (191-7, 20 overs) by 9 wickets (D/L Method)

Man of the Match - KL Rahul (60 off 27)

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul is the preferred choice over KKR captain, Dinesh Karthik with his explosiveness at the top of the order key in what is a belter of a wicket at the Eden Gardens.

Batsmen: Chris Gayle and Chris Lynn have impressive records at the Eden Gardens and could benefit from the powerplay restrictions in the first six overs. The in-form Nitish Rana has earned a reputation of being an early starter with the Delhi batsmen excelling in the early stages of IPL 2017 and IPL 2018 before tailing off towards the business end of the season. He should be the perfect foil for the brute strength of Lynn and Gayle while one of Mayank Agarwal or Nicolas Pooran should suffice as the fourth batting option.

All-rounders: Andre Russell's herculean performance in the opening match warrants a place in this fantasy team while young Sam Curran should be picked ahead of his captain, Ashwin with his all-round abilities could play a part on Wednesday.

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav had a rare off day against SRH with the chinaman bowling only two overs. He should be backed to bounce back with a wicket or two along with the likes of Mohammad Shami and Mujeeb ur Rahman. Pacers Prasidh Krishna and Lockie Ferguson also impressed in patches and would be worth-while options in the fantasy side.

Captain: KL Rahul missed out in the first match against RR and would be itching to do well against a side he performed well last year. Along with the Karnataka batsman, Chris Lynn and Mayank Agarwal are also decent options for the mantle of captaincy.

Dotball Fantasy Suggestion #1: KL Rahul(WK), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nitish Rana, Chris Lynn, Andre Russell, Sam Curran, Kuldeep Yadav, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammad Shami. Captain: KL Rahul

Dotball Fantasy Suggestion #2: KL Rahul(WK), Chris Gayle, Nicolas Pooran, Nitish Rana, Chris Lynn, Sam Curran, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin and Mujeeb ur Rahman. Captain: Chris Lynn

