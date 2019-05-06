IPL Fantasy 2019 Tips: Best Fantasy XI for Round 8 - Playoffs

The group stage of the Indian Premier League is done and dusted and the 4 teams who will battle it out for the title have been finalized. Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have made it to the playoffs and the next 4 games are set to be exciting and thrilling encounters

Round 8 will have 3 matches, Qualifier 1 which will see CSK take on MI, the Eliminator where DC will go up against SRH and Qualifier 2 which is to be played between the loser of Qualifier 1 and the winner of the Eliminator. The final by itself is the solitary match in Round 9 which follows Round 8.

With only 4 matches remaining this season, there is not much time to catch up for points and the right transfer choices have to be made in order to obtain a lot of points.

Transfer Deadline: 8:00 pm IST on May 7th

Note: There are only 3 games in Round 8. Only players from MI, CSK, DC and SRH should be picked.

Suggested Team for Round 7: KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Kane Williamson, AB De Villiers, Nitish Rana, Hardik Pandya, Andre Russell, DJ Bravo, Shreyas Gopal, Khaleel Ahmed and Rahul Chahar

There are only 3 games in this round and 4 teams to play with and since there are unlimited transfers available, not many players should be retained.

Here are the players who should be retained ahead of Round 8.

Rishabh Pant is a very attractive fantasy option who is one of the few Delhi Capitals players who is guaranteed a place in the starting XI. He will have a lot to do in the all important Eliminator. He is in good form and a pretty good fantasy pick for this round.

Kane Williamson is the most dependable overseas batsman in this stage of the tournament as the SRH skipper is the only big-name overseas batsman from the side. With his side set to battle it out with Delhi for a place in the Qualifier 2, he will remain a good fantasy pick.

Hardik Pandya has been a dynamite throughout the season and has produced points in all departments and he is a great option to back in the playoffs. Mumbai face off against CSK in Qualifier 1 and even if they lose, they will have another opportunity to make it to the finals by playing in Qualifier 2.

Khaleel Ahmed has been brilliant with the ball and his wicket-taking ability has been a great source of points in the last couple of rounds. He has picked up 17 wickets in just 8 games and with a fresh Vizag wicket the venue for the Eliminator, he can continue with the wicket-taking spree.

Changes:

1. DJ Bravo (out) - Lasith Malinga (in)

2. AB de Villiers (out) - Shane Watson (in)

3. Moeen Ali (out) - Imran Tahir (in)

4. KL Rahul (out) - Manish Pandey (in)

5. Andre Russell (out) - Ravindra Jadeja (in)

6. Shreyas Gopal (out) - Shikhar Dhawan (in)

7. Rahul Chahar (out) - Suryakumar Yadav (in)

Lasith Malinga has been a constant in Mumbai's bowling attack and is a reliable source of fantasy points at a very cheap price. He is a proven big-match player and with a game against CSK up next, Malinga is a great pick.

Shane Watson is a left-field pick which most fantasy players will reject due to his current form. However, he is due for a big score and with his record in big games like this pretty high, bringing in Watson is a risky gamble which might pay off.

Imran Tahir has been a wizard with the ball for CSK and his energetic bowling can yield a lot of wickets and provide a lot of fantasy points, something he has done all season. Tahir is a real bargain pick at his low price of 7.5 credits.

Manish Pandey has been in red-hot form in the last couple of rounds and he has a great record in playoffs games. He is on his route to redemption and leading his side to a victory will be the best way to do it.

Ravindra Jadeja is a solid fantasy option to choose from CSK and the all-rounder will have a lot to do in this round of fixtures. With the game against Mumbai set to be played in Chennai, Jadeja will be forced to ply his trade with the ball and is a cheap, dependable source of points.

Shikhar Dhawan has been the best batsman for the Delhi Capitals this season. The southpaw has been off-colour in the last couple of games and is due for a big one. He is a big name who has been dangerous with the bat this season and is a good transfer for the team..

Suryakumar Yadav is the uncapped player in the side. He has been an anchor in the Mumbai middle order and his ability to handle spin bowling will come in handy playing in Chennai.

The final team for Round 7 is:

1. Rishabh Pant - 9.5 Credits

2. Manish Pandey - 9.5 Credits

3. Kane Williamson (Overseas) - 10.5 Credits

4. Shane Watson (Overseas) - 10.5 Credits

5. Suryakumar Yadav (Uncapped) - 8.5 Credits

6. Shikhar Dhawan - 10.5 Credits

7. Hardik Pandya - 10 Credits

8. Ravindra Jadeja - 8.5 Credits

9. Khaleel Ahmed - 7.5 Credits

10. Imran Tahir (Overseas) - 7.5 Credits

11. Lasith Malinga (Overseas) - 8 Credits

This round's captaincy picks are perhaps the hardest because there are only 3 games and the 3rd one is completely dependent on the results of the first two games.

Hardik Pandya is a wise captaincy choice alongside Shikhar Dhawan while Kane Williamson and Shane Watson are good vice-captain picks.

Captain: Hardik Pandya/ Shikhar Dhawan

Vice Captain: Kane Williamson/ Shane Watson